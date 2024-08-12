Back-to-School Healthcare Necessities: A must-have guide for parents

As the new school year approaches, it’s time to prepare not just for class but also for health and safety. Stocking up on healthcare necessities ensures that your child is well-prepared for any minor mishaps or health issues that may arise and saves you from scrambling for medications and supplies when you need them.
Check Expiration Dates
One of the most important steps in your back-to-school preparation is to check the expiration dates on all medications and healthcare products. Using expired items can be ineffective and potentially harmful. Here’s what you need to do:
- Inspect Every Item: Go through your medicine cabinet and first aid kit to check the expiration dates on all items.
- Dispose of Expired Items Properly: Do not simply throw expired medications in the trash. Check with your local pharmacy or community waste management for safe disposal programs to prevent accidental ingestion by children or pets.
- Replace Necessary Items: Restock any expired items to keep your first aid kit up to date.
Proper Labeling and Storage
Make sure all medications and healthcare supplies are clearly labeled and stored in a safe, accessible location. Teach your child the importance of these items and when to use them. Having a well-organized first aid kit can make a significant difference in case of an emergency.
Keep your medicine cabinet safe from children and stocked with these items:
Schedule Annual Physicals
Before the school year begins, schedule an annual physical for your child. This check-up is crucial to ensure your child is healthy and ready for the year ahead. Discuss any concerns with your healthcare provider and make sure your child’s vaccinations are up to date.
By stocking up on these back-to-school healthcare necessities, checking expiration dates, scheduling annual physicals, and ensuring vaccinations are up to date, you’re setting the stage for a safe and healthy school year. A little preparation goes a long way in keeping your child well-protected and ready to tackle the new academic year.
Dr. Kevin Rankins, Elliot Urgent Care and Elliot VirtualER
