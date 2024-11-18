Baines urges fellow BOSC members to be careful with making certain comments

Bob Baines on Nov. 12, 2024. Screenshot/Manchester Public Access

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Although last week’s Board of School Committee (BOSC) meeting was short, it did hold concerns over a member of the board insinuating to the community that certain schools in the city are going to close.

Ward 9 BOSC Member and former Manchester West High School principal Bob Baines told the board that at a recent West High School football game, he was approached by four separate individuals that a member of the board had told them that West was going to close. He later heard from other individuals that a male member of the board made similar comments regarding the Manchester School of Technology.

Baines did not name the individual or individuals on the board that made these comments to others, but he found it troubling and embarrassing.

“I think we need to all be careful regardless of the role we hold on this board, leadership or otherwise,” said Baines. “I don’t like the fact that someone else is out there that is pre-determining how we are going to vote eventually when something comes before this board.”

Baines also echoed a similar request made by Ward 3 BOSC Member Karen Soule at an earlier meeting asking fellow members to be cautious when talking to members of the public regarding Manchester School District policy information.