Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship returns next March

Fire’s Zach Sylvester (Hampstead) and Police’s Daniel Conley in the 2023 Battle of the Badges Game. Photo/Kimberly Plourde

Lebanon, NH– Dartmouth Health Children’s and Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD) are thrilled to announce the rosters for the 17th annual Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship, presented by the Elliot Perry Foundation. The annual game, featuring police officers, detectives, marshals, state troopers, sheriffs, department of corrections officers, firefighters, dispatch workers, EMTs, and more, will take place at Manchester’s SNHU Arena on Sunday, March 16, at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale soon for the 2025 Battle of the Badges Game – don’t miss out on this family fun event to support the first responder community and the patients and families served at Dartmouth Health Children’s and CHaD. Tickets are available for purchase starting Monday, December 6, at CHaDHockey.org. Proceeds from the Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship provide kids with critical services such as support when they are in pediatric intensive care and management of chronic illnesses, as well as patient and family support services. The Elliot Perry Foundation returns for the third year in a row as presenting sponsor.

“Just like Dartmouth Health Children’s, the Battle of the Badges hockey game has been an important part of my life,” said Elliot Perry, founder of the Elliot Perry Foundation. “As I have grown, so has my commitment to Dartmouth Health Children’s and the game. I am honored and excited to have the Elliot Perry Foundation as the presenting sponsor again this year and I’m thankful for my Board of Directors and community for the continued support.”

The Team Police squad will be led by co-head coaches Wayne Sheehan (Kensington, retired) and Kyle Dale (Manchester). They will be assisted by Stephen Soares (Epping), who is also skating in this year’s game. Team Police’s roster includes 24 players representing over 14 departments throughout New Hampshire, including Epping, Hampstead, Portsmouth, Hampton, Nashua, Kensington, Dover, Londonderry, Manchester, and the New Hampshire State Police.

Team Fire will be led by head coach Tom Nault (Concord). He will be assisted by Chris Couturier (Dover), and Hubie McDonough, Manchester native and former NHL player for the LA Kings, NY Islanders, and San Jose Sharks. Prior to stepping up as Head Coach, Tom Nault was a founding player of Team Fire. Team Fire’s roster includes 22 players representing over 16 departments throughout New Hampshire and Maine, including Concord, Dover, Nashua, Salem, Goffstown, Merrimack, and South Berwick, ME.

Both teams will practice for the matchup through the end of 2024 and up until game day. For more information, visit CHaDHockey.org or email CHaDHockey@Hitchcock.org.