Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship returns to SNHU Arena on March 16

Fire’s Zach Sylvester (Hampstead) and Police’s Daniel Conley in the 2023 Battle of the Badges Game. Photo/Kimberly Plourde

Lebanon, NH –Tickets are on sale for the 17th annual Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship, presented by the Elliot Perry Foundation and benefitting Dartmouth Health Children’s and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD). The annual game, featuring police officers, detectives, marshals, state troopers, sheriffs, department of corrections officers, firefighters, dispatch workers, EMTs, and more, will take place at Manchester’s SNHU Arena on Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m.

This family fun event kicks off at 11 am on the plaza of the SNHU Arena. There will be first responder vehicles and other interactive exhibits before the doors open at 11:30 am. Tickets can be purchased by visiting CHaDHockey.org. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge, and tickets include access to the Kids Zone on the concourse, a scavenger hunt raffle, and more. You won’t want to miss all the festivities at this year’s event.

Fundraising is underway for Team Police and Team Fire, and with only a few practices left at the UNH Whittemore Arena, this year’s match-up on the ice promises to be an exciting one. Earlier this month, each player met their patient Ambassador Buddy at a special “Buddy Day.” They spent time learning about each child’s story while helping the kids make posters for game day and took part in a series of activities.

Proceeds from the Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship provide kids with critical services, such as support when they are in pediatric intensive care and managing chronic illnesses, as well as patient and family support services.

For more information, please visit CHaDHockey.org or email CHaDHockey@Hitchcock.org.