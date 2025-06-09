Bedfor Police respond to fatality on Wallace Road after report of man jumping from moving vehicle

BEDFORD, NH — Bedford Police Department responded to a motor vehicle incident that resulted in the death of one person Sunday night.

On June 8, 2025, at about 8:15 p.m., Bedford Police were dispatched to the area of Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane for reports that a male had jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The man, who was later determined to be a passenger, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this incident by Bedford Police is active and ongoing. Police ask that anyone who may have observed anything on Wallace Road leading up to this incident contact the Bedford Police Department at (603) 472-5113.