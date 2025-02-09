Bedford crash takes out high-tension pole, knocks out power to 800 customers

National Grid workers at the scene of a weather-related crash on Back River Road in Bedford Sunday that knocked out power to 800 customers.

BEDFORD, NH — Bedford Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Back River Road late Saturday involving a high-tension pole. The crash occurred when a vehicle struck the pole, causing significant damage.

National Grid was called to the scene to assess and repair the damage.

As a result of the crash, approximately 800 customers initially lost power. As of Sunday 75 customers remained without electricity while repairs continued.

Back River Road was shut down and was expected to remain closed, but would reopen overnight and then close again Monday to allow National Grid to complete necessary repairs.

The driver, a resident of Merrimack, was cited for speeding and driving in unsafe conditions. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, but no injuries were reported, and no transport was required from the scene.

The Bedford Police Department urges drivers to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, particularly in hazardous weather conditions. For updates on road closures and power restoration efforts, please check with National Grid or the Bedford Police Department.