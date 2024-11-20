Bedford Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Seton Church Raise More Than $16,000 for the NH Food Bank

The Bedford Knights of Columbus and members of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Bedford recently joined together to raise more than $16,000 during their 2024 Turkey Drive to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. Pictured above (left to right) at the check presentation, Nancy Mellitt, director of development of the New Hampshire Food Bank, Thomas Blonski, President & CEO, Catholic Charities NH and Steve Quinn, KOC 12988 Financial Secretary. Courtesy photo

Manchester, NH ─ The Bedford Knights of Columbus Council 12988 and members of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Bedford recently raised more than $16,000 during the 2024 Turkey Drive to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire.

“The Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Bedford are very pleased that we were once again able to provide this donation to the New Hampshire Food Bank,” said Steve Quinn, Financial Secretary of Council 12988. “I am extremely proud of the council members and parishioners who donated to this worthy cause.”

The Bedford Knights of Columbus began supporting the New Hampshire Food Bank 16 years ago by donating a few turkeys to support families in need during Thanksgiving. Since then, the initiative has grown significantly. Over the past 16 years, the campaign has raised close to $235,000 to help meet holiday food needs in New Hampshire. Contributions are generated from the parish community of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and several other organizations and businesses.

“The New Hampshire Food Bank is incredibly grateful to the Knights of Columbus Council 12988, St. Elizabeth Seton, Msgr. Quinn, and the parish community for their continued generosity,” said Tom Blonski, President & CEO of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “An estimated one in 10 people in New Hampshire do not know when or where their next meal will come from, including one in seven children. With inflation and other economic challenges increasing demand for food assistance, partnerships like this are critical in helping us feed our neighbors in need.”

Msgr. John Quinn, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton and chaplain of the Bedford Knights of Columbus, was instrumental in the initial launch of the New Hampshire Food Bank and continues to be a tireless supporter.

“We are very pleased that the parish and our parishioners were able to support the New Hampshire Food Bank through the Knights of Columbus to help this worthy cause in their mission to address the issue of hunger in our communities,” added Msgr. Quinn.

In 2023, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 16 million pounds of food to its more than 400 partner agencies statewide. For more information or to donate, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.