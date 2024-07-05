Bedford man drowns following boating accident at Lake Tarleton

Lake Tarleton in Piermont, NH.



PIERMONT, NH – An investigation is underway after a man died at a Grafton County lake.

At approximately 9:28 a.m. today, July 5, the Marine Patrol unit of the New Hampshire State Police was notified of a reported drowning at Lake Tarleton in Piermont.

The investigation has determined two men were fishing on the lake when their canoe capsized, sending them into the water. While both men had personal floatation devices in the canoe, neither had been wearing one at the time of the incident. While attempting to remain afloat and recover their gear, one passenger noticed the other was face down in the water. Help was sought from nearby witnesses, who responded by boat to assist. Life-saving measures were then attempted on the unresponsive man but were unsuccessful.

The victim has been identified as Michael A. Johnson, 58, of Bedford, New Hampshire.

State Troopers with Troop F, as well as members of the Piermont Police Department, Upper Valley Ambulance, Warren-Wentworth Ambulance Service, and the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, assisted Marine Patrol at the scene.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at (603) 227-2117 or Seth.P.Alie@DOS.NH.GOV.