Beware E-ZPass text message scam

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire residents should be aware of a new scam targeting E-ZPass users. The new scam includes a false claim that unpaid tolls will be reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), adding pressure on individuals to pay quickly.

In this scam, people receive a text message that appears to be from “E-ZPass” saying their vehicle has an “unpaid toll bill.” The message includes a link to make a payment and warns that if the invoice isn’t paid within 12 hours, late fees will be added, and the toll will be reported to the DMV, potentially affecting vehicle registration.

“This scam is a reminder for New Hampshire residents to be suspicious when receiving unsolicited text messages seeking payment of any kind,” said Attorney General John Formella. “If you receive an unsolicited text message seeking payment, assume that it is a scam, do not respond, and do not click any links contained within the message.”

Commissioner William J. Cass warns, “NH E-ZPass will never send text messages requesting toll payments or late fees. If you receive an unsolicited text or email, do not click the link. Always check your account through the official NH E-ZPass website or app to stay safe.”

“When the New Hampshire DMV learns from E-ZPass that a customer is in default of their toll payments, we notify that customer that a hold has been placed on their license plate registration via a letter sent through USPS mail – not by text message,” said Director Marasco. “We urge all residents to remain vigilant for scams and encourage anyone who feels unsure about the status of their registration to contact our Customer Service line directly at (603) 227-4000.”

To safely check your account, use the official NH E-ZPass website at www.ezpassnh.com or the NH E-ZPass app, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

If you think you’ve been targeted by this scam or have concerns, you can report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, which helps track online fraud.

For questions or to report a scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454. For more information, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Bureau website.