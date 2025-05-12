Beyond the classroom: Student government helps shape college experience for tomorrow’s leaders

Leading the Student Body with Adam Kotowicz, President of the Student Senate Government Association at Manchester Community College.

MANCHESTER, NH – Adam Kotowicz, Student Senate President along with other members of the Student Government Association (SGA) want to leave Manchester Community College (MCC) in better shape than they found it, setting an example for future representatives.

After graduating high school in 2021 from Pinkerton Academy and moving to Manchester, Kotowicz was looking to go to college for accounting. Located mere minutes away, its convenient location was one of the main reasons Kotowicz chose MCC. Not only did Kotowicz see that furthering one’s education was important, but he also saw opportunities to make a difference outside the classroom.

The overall goal of the SGA is to make MCC a better place for its students. Founded over 50 years ago, it is a well-integrated part of the governing body of MCC. Its main purpose today is to represent all students at the college. Every year the SGA hosts events such as the Beach Bash, Spirit Week, Grad Fest, and Spotlight in Leadership. They meet in room 267 every Wednesday to discuss and organize events throughout the year to celebrate the clubs’ achievements, promote enrichment to students, and give back to the Manchester community.

“I want students to provide good to the world as well as have fun,” Kotowicz said.

The Spotlight in Leadership Event is the recognition of leadership and involvement sponsored by the Student Leadership Board and Student Life. Last year Global Health Club won the Humanitarian Award.

Beach Bash is a traditional event focused on improving morale, concluding the year with a taste of summer.

One event focused on charity is Build Day, an event in collaboration with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The SGA teams up with Student Life to provide materials for the event. Last year MCC built 10 bunk beds to help children in need. This year it was hosted on April 12.

The SGA assists the other clubs in organizing their activities and events. They provide all the funding and process budgets for those clubs through the students’ tuition, where every credit a student accrues in classes equates to a dollar for the budget. Each year the budget is set at a few thousand dollars.

The reality of MCC not being a traditional four-year college means that typical students have full-time jobs, young kids, and many other things that prevent them from showing up to events.

Kotowicz hopes “word of mouth” and improving incentives help to get more students to attend the events throughout the year.

Kotowicz is currently in his second year at MCC. As he will be graduating in May 2025, questions arise as to who will take his place and delegate these events. Joining the Student Senate’s Government Association is a great way to fortify a resume by demonstrating leadership skills and dedication to the community. Anyone attending MCC can join to improve their own and others’ experiences at the college.

For more information about upcoming Student Senate activities, check out https://mccnh.edu/events/

From left, George Farmer, vice president, Adam Kotowicz, president, Max Jovanovich, public relations, and Lazarus Pinder, Sriber, discussing upcoming events.

INFO BANK BELOW

How does the Student Senate use the money?

The Student Senate has the clubs of MCC submit their budget plans to them. The Student Senate has guidelines for what the clubs can request. After that, the money is disbursed among the clubs at MCC, depending upon needs. Overall, the money is used to fund student life and activities.

Initially, through paid tuition. For every 12 credits, 12 dollars goes to the fundraising account. When that is multiplied by the number of students enrolled, they end up with thousands of dollars in funding. It is another way that students of MCC get more for their dollar while attending.

What prevents students from showing up to these events?

Getting the word out/advertising. Dealing with the reality of MCC not being a traditional 4-year college. This means that typical students have full-time jobs, young kids, and many other things that prevent them from showing up to one of our events.

How can the Student Senate improve student turnout for the events?Improving on marketing, “word of mouth,” and improving incentives to get more students to attend the events throughout the year.

