Big Apple, anyone? JetBlue launches non-stop flights from MHT to JFK

JetBlue now flying non-stop from MHT to JFK.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) will celebrate JetBlue’s newest nonstop flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City this week.

“We’re excited to welcome JetBlue’s nonstop flights to JFK in New York City, restoring access to a region that is vital for both business and leisure travel,” said MHT Acting Airport Director Tom Malafronte, A.A.E. “We’re especially grateful to JetBlue for their continued investment in MHT and New Hampshire and for expanding their valued service with this new, seasonal destination.”

With an early morning departure from MHT, the new route provides travelers with smooth connections at JFK and access to JetBlue’s broader network. The late evening return makes it easy for travelers to enjoy a full day in New York City—whether for business or leisure—before heading back home.

JetBlue first announced these nonstop flights on February 27, 2025, one month after their inaugural flights from Manchester to Orlando, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston and less than an hour’s drive from the region’s most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is an award-winning airport named in Travel + Leisure, USA TODAY, TravelPulse and Newsweek. MHT is served by American Airlines, Avelo Airlines, Breeze Airways, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.