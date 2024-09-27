Black Heritage Trail of NH names 2024 Citizen of the Year

Justice Roe Williams be honored at the 18th Annual Black New England Conference on Oct. 5.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BHTNH) is proud to announce Justice Roe Williams as the 2024 Citizen of the Year. Williams will be honored at the 18th Annual Black New England Conference, taking place on October 5, 2024, at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester.

The BHTNH Citizen of the Year award is given annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society and have served as role models for others. This year, the award will be presented to Williams by Anthony Poore, President and CEO of the NH Center for Justice and Equality, and an adjunct faculty member at Southern New Hampshire University.

Justice Roe Williams is a poet, writer, and author, as well as co-editor of the 2023 anthology Deconstructing the Fitness Industrial Complex: How to Resist, Disrupt, and Reclaim What It Means to Be Fit in American Culture (North Atlantic Books). This unique work highlights the stories of diverse individuals—from coaches to fitness enthusiasts—and their experiences in the fitness industry, exploring what it means to create inclusive movement spaces.

Williams is also a Certified Personal Trainer, head coach at Kettlebell Justice, and founder of The Queer Gym Pop-Up and BodyImage4Justice. As the Executive Director of Fitness4AllBodies, based in Boston, he has become a global advocate for body positivity and social justice, creating safe and inclusive spaces for people of all body types. He believes fitness should be accessible to everyone and stresses the importance of fitness professionals using their influence to create safe, affirming practices for their clients.

A significant aspect of Williams’ work focuses on dismantling toxic masculinity within the context of white supremacist patriarchal culture. His advocacy and groundbreaking work have been featured in Men’s Health, Refinery29, Good Housekeeping, NPR, PinkNews, Boston Neighborhood Network News, and more.

Williams said of being named Citizen of the Year, “I’m honored to receive this recognition and appreciate being able to share my belief that decolonizing our minds, bodies, and this land involves making authentic connections rooted in love.“

For more information about the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and the upcoming 18th Annual Black New England Conference, visit: https://blackheritagetrailnh.org

About the Black New England Conference

The 18th Annual Black New England Conference ‘LIVING OUT LOUD’: Embracing the Intersectionality of Race, Gender and Sexual Orientation will be hosted at Southern NH University on October 5. To learn more about the ‘Living Out Loud: Embracing the Intersectionality of Race, Gender, and Sexual Orientation’, visit: https://blackheritagetrailnh.org/black-new-england-conference-2024/ .

About the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire

The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BTNH) promotes awareness and appreciation of African American history and life in New Hampshire. Through educational programs, exhibits, and guided tours, the BHTNH aims to foster a deeper understanding of the state’s cultural diversity and historical richness. https://blackheritagetrailnh.org