Blue Jays release first NH Fisher Cats roster of 2025

Opening Day set for April 4 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium

MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday, April 2, the Toronto Blue Jays announced the initial New Hampshire Fisher Cats roster for the 2025 season [see below]. New Hampshire’s preliminary roster features 23 Toronto farmhands that have logged time with the Fisher Cats prior to 2025 and eight newcomers, as well as six members of the Blue Jays’ Top 30 prospects (MLB Pipeline).

Ticket link for April 4 Opening Day – Fisher Cats v Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Returning Cats in 2025 are highlighted by INF Charles McAdoo (No. 14), OF RJ Schreck (No. 21), RHP Ryan Jennings (No. 22) and OF Dasan Brown (No. 28), while New Hampshire welcomes newcomers OF Jace Bohrofen (No. 25) and INF Peyton Williams (No. 29).

Bohrofen and Williams helped steer High-A Vancouver back to the Northwest League finals for the club’s third-consecutive visit in 2024. Bohrofen led the Canadians in total bases (177), doubles (27), home runs (14), RBIs (57), and walks (60), while Williams slashed .289/.362/.476 with an .838 OPS in 77 games in Vancouver last season behind the team’s third-most doubles (20) and second-most runs driven in (50).

Tooth extraction: The giant bicuspid was removed (temporarily) for a cleaning and additional signage prior to April 4 opening day at Delta Dental Stadium. Photo/Jen Drociak

12 New Hampshire hurlers return to Manchester in 2025, including starters RHP Devereaux Harrison, RHP Rafael Sanchez, RHP Anders Tolhurst and RHP CJ Van Eyk. Bullpen arms slated to rejoin the Fisher Cats include RHP Ryan Boyer, LHP Jimmy Burnette, RHP Michael Dominguez, RHP Hunter Gregory, RHP Ryan Jennings, RHP Conor Larkin, RHP Jonathan Lavallee and RHP Geison Urbaez.

Right-handers Van Eyk and Dominguez both were once named the Eastern League’s Pitcher of the Week in 2024. Van Eyk allowed one hit in five scoreless innings on May 10 against the Harrisburg Senators behind 64 pitches (43 strikes) and struck out six to earn league honors, while Dominguez fired six hitless/scoreless innings on May 30 in a 6-1 win in Akron with five strikeouts. Harrison led the Fisher Cats in starts (26) and strikeouts (111) in 2024, while Gregory finished with the third-most strikeouts (91) in New Hampshire in 2024 in a team-high 43 appearances.

Amalfi Watson

Two Fisher Cats pitchers are ready for their Double-A debuts in 2025: RHP Alex Amalfi and RHP Ryan Watson. RHP Bobby Milacki, who made his Double-A debut in June 2023, joins the Fisher Cats after signing a minor league concert with Toronto in December 2024.

Amalfi finished behind Sanchez (92) with the second-most strikeouts in Vancouver last season (87) and finished with a 3-1 record in 36 appearances out of the Canadians’ bullpen. After he began the 2024 season on staff with the Frontier League’s Florence Y’alls, Watson struck out 17 batters in 16 1/3 innings in three starts before he signed with Toronto on May 31. Watson punched out 28 batters and walked three in five games – four starts – before he ended 2024 in Vancouver.

The Fisher Cats’ preliminary roster includes 11 returners: C Robert Brooks, INF Alex De Jesus, INF Charles McAdoo, INF Ryan McCarty, INF Eddinson Paulino, INF Josh Rivera, OF Dasan Brown, OF Devonte Brown, OF Gabriel Martinez, OF Yohendrick Piñango and OF RJ Schreck. Of the 11 returning position players, five were acquired by Toronto prior to last summer’s trade deadline (McAdoo (PIT), Paulino (BOS), Rivera (CHC), Piñango (CHC), Schreck (SEA)).

In 99 games in 2024, De Jesus finished with the third-most New Hampshire doubles (19) and the second-most runs batted in (45). The sole return piece in the Justin Turner/Seattle trade, Schreck made quick work in Double-A New Hampshire with five home runs and eight doubles in 29 games and drove in 18 runs behind a .255/.377/.521 slash.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at Delta Dental Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliates of the New York Mets. Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

About the New Hampshire Fisher Cats - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays and play their games at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Over 160 former Fisher Cats have reached the Major League level. The Fisher Cats have raised millions of dollars for various charities through the Fisher Cats Foundation and continuously strive to improve the quality of life for Granite State residents. The organization has been recognized as New Hampshire Business Review’s “Best Sporting Event to Take Clients to”, Parenting New Hampshire Magazine’s “New Hampshire’s Favorite Sporting Event for Families”, and New Hampshire Magazine’s “Best New Hampshire Sports Team”. For more information on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, please visit nhfishercats.com, call (603) 641-2005, or contact Chris Jared via email at cjared@nhfishercats.com.