BMA approves allocation from opioid abatement fund to help two homelessness initiatives

St. Anne’s Parish. Google Maps

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) approved the allocation of $250,000 in opioid abatement funds on Tuesday night to help expand a transitional housing development at 231 Merrimack St., better known as the St. Anne’s Parish building.

Located near the corner of Merrimack and Union Streets, the building has hosted several beds for those trying to transition out of homelessness overseen by the Nashua-based Community Engagement Training Center.

Now at 30 beds thanks to the additional funding, the move increased the city’s overall transitional bed amount by 13 percent. Occupants in the rooms would pay a maximum monthly rent of $750, with negotiable lower amounts available.

“This project will help release the pressure valve in our emergency shelters, and get people housed, which is needed if we are truly going to make an impact on homelessness in our city,” said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais.

The board also approved $201,000 in opioid abatement funds for a mobile crisis unit and case manager to be operated by Hope for NH.

“Our Hope Connection program will now be even more impactful in addressing the needs of Manchester’s unhoused population through our street outreach, resource connection, and collaborative partnerships. Our goal is to provide immediate support, facilitate access to essential services, and promote long-term stability,” said Hope for NH Recovery Executive Director Randy Stevens.

Alderwoman Kelly Thomas (Ward 12) and Alderman Bill Barry (Ward 10) serve on the BMA’s Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs and Youth Services, one of the key catalysts in allocating these funds.

“The work that Randy and his team at HOPE does is incredible. Having HOPE continue that work through expanded outreach and adding case management services, will enable more people to be reached and more connections to be made,” said Thomas.

“There are people experiencing homelessness in Manchester that need help and someone to guide them. Having a dedicated case manager working alongside Randy and his team will help to further the work that was initiated through the Engagement Center at 39 Beech Street,” said Barry.

The opioid abatement funding comes from court rulings against companies seen to have helped spur the country’s opioid crisis, with an advisory commission allocating the funding across the New Hampshire to help with programs associated with the prevention, treatment and recovery from substance abuse disorders.