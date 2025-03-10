Board of School Committee accepts advertising agreement at district athletic facilities

Examples of previous work done by Power Ad from their website.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved a request from the BOSC Special Committee on Athletics regarding an agreement with the Power Ad company.

This company, which describes itself as a “professional booster club,” partnerships with schools to create additional funding for academic athletic programs through generation of untapped sponsorship opportunities at sporting events.

The Manchester School District Athletics Department had been in discussions with the company for sponsorship signage partnerships at the Memorial, West and Central gymnasiums as well as the football fields at Memorial and West, with half of all revenues from each facility to benefit the district’s athletic department budget.

The district is expected to obtain approximately $33,000 in revenue per year. That figure is an estimate and is based on the agreed upon three-year contract, with modified estimates coming from five or ten-year contracts. Additionally, that figure also represents half of the total expected revenue from the advertisements, with Power Ad receiving the other half.

Under district policy, any advertisements would not allowed to include tobacco, alcohol, illegal drugs, gambling, weapons, vulgar/plainly offensive/obscene or sexually explicit language, advocate the violation of law or district policy, advance religious or political organizations/messages, be associated with any company or individual whose actions are inconsistent with district goals and values, or any other potential violation of the law.