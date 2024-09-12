Body recovered from Piscataquog River

First responders at the scene of a recovery mission after a body was spotted in the Piscataquog River on Thursday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH– The New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol is investigating the death of an adult male whose body was recovered this morning from the Piscataquog River.

At 7:58 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2024, Marine Patrol was requested to respond to Second Street in Manchester for a report of a body that was floating in the Piscataquog River. The body of an adult male was later removed from the river by members of the Manchester Fire Department.

The identity of the subject is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be conducted by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Marine Patrol was assisted at the scene by members of the Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Casey Porter at Casey.G.Porter@dos.nh.gov or (603) 630-4543.