Boys & Girls Club members earn kudos at national Keystone Conference in Atlanta

2024 Keystone National Conference attendees. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH — Hard work and preparation paid off for the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester Keystone Club members who took first place in the Career Preparation category at the National Keystone Conference in Atlanta in late July.

The Keystone Club members worked diligently for the annual Meet the Leaders event earlier this year. They strategized, planned, and executed the event from start to finish. They prepared and recited speeches and scripts in front of their families, community members, Club staff, and friends.

“Meet The Leaders has been an amazing opportunity for Keystone members to think about their futures after high school and reflect on how the Club has played a part in where they are today and where they aspire to be in the future,” says BGCM Director of Teen Engagement & Resources Rudi Koornneef. “Similarly for attending the National Keystone Conference.”

Not only did BGCM Keystone members execute Meet the Leaders, but they also established a business plan to raise funds to attend the National Conference. Through their business plan, they created an internal snack store where BGCM members can purchase snacks and beverages throughout the afternoon. Together, they determined what they would sell, the pricing structure, how to purchase and obtain inventory, what point of sale system would be best, and when to operate the store. In five short months, they raised nearly $5,000!

“We were amazed by our young leaders’ tenacity,” says BGCM CEO Diane Fitzpatrick. “It is an honor to watch these kids grow into successful teen leaders and entrepreneurs, and to be able to give them the tools and platform to succeed.”

Keystone President and high school junior Brady added, “being able to go to the conference was proof of our hard work. We were able to accomplish a goal that felt really far away when I joined Keystone two years ago.”

Winning first place was the ‘icing on the cake’ for our Keystone members, as this experience also offered many personal highlights such as the first time flying, staying in a hotel, taking a subway system, traveling without a family member, and attending a conference.

“My biggest takeaway from the conference was meeting new people,” said Hayden, BGCM Keystone Vice President and high school senior. “I was nervous at first about the new personalities I would encounter, but the people I met were some of the hardest working and most passionate kids that the Boys & Girls Club of America has to offer. Everyone has the same goal of making their Club a better place for the community and their teens, which is exactly what we learned how to do while we were there.”

For more information about BGCM programs, please visit mbgcnh.org.

About Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

Stewards of a long and proud history, we do whatever it takes to deepen the impact of our work. The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester (BGCM) is one of the 53 founding organizations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, established in 1907. Operating throughout 5 sites in Greater Manchester, there are no barriers to membership and no limits to what our kids can achieve. Learn more about BGCM at mbgcnh.org.

About Boys & Girls Club Keystone Club

Keystone Clubs provide leadership development opportunities for young people ages 14 to 18. Youth participate in activities in four focus areas: academic success, career preparation, community service, and teen outreach. With the guidance of an adult advisor, Keystone Clubs aim to have a positive impact on members, the Club and community.