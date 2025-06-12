Brady Sullivan Introduces Langley Cove – A Premier Residential Community in Laconia, NH

Coming soon to Laconia: Langley Cove.

LACONIA, NH – Brady Sullivan Properties on Thursday formally introduced Langley Cove, a new residential rental community under development off Weirs Boulevard in Laconia. Situated beside the established Paugus Woods neighborhood, Langley Cove offers an exceptional variety of modern homes for lease in the heart of New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.

The full community will include 293 homes. This consists of four single-family homes at The Cottages at Langley Cove, which are now complete and available for lease; 139 rental townhouses at The Estates at Langley Cove, with about a dozen currently complete or near completion and additional townhomes expected to be available for lease by the end of 2025; and 150 apartments at The Residence at Langley Cove, expected in 2026.

Each home will be thoughtfully designed with central air conditioning, designer flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers, delivering both comfort and convenience in a professionally managed setting. Many homes will include attached garages and boast stunning lake views, offering a vacation-style living experience year-round. Langley Cove is ideal for renters seeking long-term housing with a variety of floorplans and a quiet picturesque location near downtown Laconia.

“We’re excited to see Langley Cove take shape and meet the growing demand for high-quality rental housing in the Lakes Region,” said a spokesperson for Brady Sullivan Properties. “This community offers something for everyone—whether you’re looking for the space of a townhouse, the ease of apartment living, or the privacy of a single-family home.”

Residents will enjoy access to a beautifully designed clubhouse featuring luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, theatre, game room, pickleball court, and community gathering spaces, complemented by a shared community beach on Lake Winnipesaukee. With close proximity to Gunstock Mountain, Weirs Beach, and other popular Lakes Region attractions, Langley Cove blends everyday comfort with the feel of a lakeside getaway.

To learn more, check current availability, or join the waitlist, visit www.langleycove.com.

About Brady Sullivan Properties

Based in Manchester, NH, Brady Sulivan Properties develops luxury apartments, high-quality commercial spaces, and modern storage facilities across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. With over 60 years of combined experience and a team of 260+, they are committed to exceptional service and creating vibrant, sustainable communities.