Barbara Morse exhibition: Breathtaking art to support future art students

I had the privilege of meeting artist Barbara Morse long ago and far away – in the ’90s when I lived in Nashua. Today I don’t recall what I noticed first: her long mane of lustrous dark hair, or her infectious and slightly mischievous laugh. But both were already well imprinted on me when I discovered she produced captivating works of art, done almost solely in graphite, which looked photo-realistic. They were breathtaking.

When I was in high school I had taken several years of drafting, where we used carefully sharpened pencils, along with T-squares, triangles, and scales to produce drawings of engineering-level precision. But still I was incredulous at the detail and realism Barbara achieved. It took me still longer to realize that by minimizing color and other realistic elements, she invited the viewer in to use their imagination and become almost a collaborator in the work.

To my lasting sorrow Barbara passed away last November from cancer.

To my great joy some of her artwork is still available for viewing and may be purchased. Her art may be viewed at The Factory on Willow (252 Willow St., Manchester) through August 9. Proceeds from sales will contribute to a scholarship in Barbara’s name which will be given annually to a NH high school graduate planning to pursue an advanced degree in art.

Proceeds will also be shared among several local arts organizations:

The pieces on display were curated by Amy Regan of Manchester’s See-Saw Art.

You may also contribute directly to the Barbara Morse memorial scholarship fund here.

Thirteen giclee prints of Barbara’s work may be purchased here. Priced at $195 each, proceeds from these sales will contribute to the scholarship and arts organizations as described above.

During the opening weekend of this showing of Barbara’s art, the following speech was delivered by fellow artist Kevin Dadoly (also NHAA Board President):