Breeze Airways launches $69 one-way service to Fort Myers from Manchester

Breeze has announced a $69 one-way route from Manchester to Fort Myers. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced the debut of new service to Fort Myers, FL, from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT).

Breeze started service from Manchester in June this year and now serves four destinations, also including Tampa and Orlando, FL, and Charleston, SC.

Service to Fort Myers will be seasonal, with flights on Wednesday and Saturday starting October 2, from $69* one way.

“Breeze has grown rapidly in New England with Providence and Hartford as our two fastest-growing bases,” said Breeze Airways’ Chairman and CEO David Neeleman. “Fort Myers is our fourth destination added this year from Manchester.”

Breeze, which was recently ranked in the Top 5 of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third year in a row, began selling service from just 16 cities in May 2021. Since then, the airline has seen tremendous demand for its “Nice Low-Cost Carrier” business model that marries efficiency and affordability with comfort and accessibility.

*No Flex Fare promotion is available for purchase through October 10 for travel through November 15. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.