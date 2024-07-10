Breeze Airways launches service from Portsmouth to Orlando and Fort Myers starting in Oct.

Breeze bringing new service from Portsmouth, NH, to Fort Myers and Orlando, FLA.

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced new service from Portsmouth to Orlando and Fort Myers starting in October.

Also, Breeze is introducing the “Triple Threat” campaign offering 35%* off roundtrip base fares using the promo code ‘TRIPLE’ at checkout by Friday at 11:59pm PT on www.flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app, for travel from August 14 through February 4, 2025. The campaign celebrates Breeze’s high scores in Comfort, Service and Value from the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine as the carrier is again named Top 5 U.S. Domestic Airline for the third consecutive year in the magazine’s World’s Best Awards.

From Portsmouth, NH to:

Orlando, FL (Wed and Sat, starting October 9); and

Fort Myers, FL (Thurs and Sun, starting October 10).

“We are thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways to Pease International Airport,” stated Paul Brean, Executive Director of the Pease Development Authority. “This addition marks an exciting development for Pease and presents a fantastic opportunity to enhance airline services for residents of the Seacoast region.”

“The arrival of Breeze Airways at Pease International Airport is a significant boost for our local economy. It not only enhances connectivity for our businesses but also offers another pathway for visitors to reach the Seacoast and provides our residents more travel options. We look forward to the positive impact this will have on our community,” stated Ben VanCamp, President of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.

“Portsmouth marks the second New Hampshire city Breeze will offer service from, in addition to our existing Manchester service, and we know the community will enjoy these new routes to Fort Myers and Orlando. Especially with a great introductory offer of 35 percent-off* of all roundtrip base fares.” said Breeze Airways’ CEO David Neeleman. “. We have seen great demand for our routes in the region, and we see opportunities for continued growth from both MHT and PSM in the future.”

Breeze, which celebrated its third birthday in May, has built a successful model centered around providing efficient and affordable flights to highly desirable destinations. Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but.

Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats, and inflight WiFi.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.