Brenner Bids Farewell to Fisher Cats After 15 Years as President

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced that Rick Brenner, the club’s President, is leaving the organization. A two-time Eastern League Executive of the Year, Brenner will focus full-time on his teaching roles at Plymouth State University, his alma mater. Brenner’s final day with the Fisher Cats is May 1.

“I’m incredibly appreciative to the community of Manchester and New Hampshire, to my previous partners and coworkers and to our ownership group Diamond Baseball Holdings. They’ve all been wonderful, and I wish them nothing but the best,” Brenner said. “Giving back to and being a part of the community is the hallmark of my career, and I’m excited to continue doing so at Plymouth State. I look forward to remaining around Delta Dental Stadium as a fan with my family and our dog, Casey, who will be happy to stay around the club as its bat dog. It’s gratifying to pass the torch to (Fisher Cats General Manager) Taylor Fisher, who is perfectly equipped to continue leading the Fisher Cats to new heights.”

Brenner’s career in sports has spanned the past 31 years, during which he has served over 12 million people who attended events that he helped promote. He was a part of two different Larry MacPhail Award-winning organizations in his time in MiLB and was named Ballpark Digest’s 2009 Executive of the Year. The Pennington, New Jersey native is the Assistant Professor of Practice, as well as the Director of the Sales Institute, in the School of Business at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire. He began in his roles at Plymouth State in August 2024.

“Rick has been a critical pillar of our community for years, and his leadership has had an immense impact on the Fisher Cats and Manchester,” Fisher said. “Personally, I’m grateful for the guidance and support he has provided me since I joined the organization. Rick’s dedication to both the team and community has set a high standard, and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

Brenner began his career in sports and entertainment as an intern with the Trenton Thunder in 1994 and ultimately spent six of his 12 seasons in Trenton as the Thunder’s Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. Under Brenner’s direction, Trenton received the Larry MacPhail Award in 2003, previously given to the top promotional effort by a Minor League team, and the John H. Johnson President’s Trophy in 2005, which previously recognized one team in all MiLB for its franchise stability, success, and community involvement.

Having served formerly as President of DSF Sports and Entertainment, Brenner oversaw management of the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. From September 2016 to August 2021, Brenner served as President of NASCAR’s Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, until he returned to the Fisher Cats in 2021 and oversaw a $6.1 million renovation project to Delta Dental Stadium.

Now turning his full attention to his role in higher education, Brenner is committed to sharing his experiences and paying it back to the next wave of professionals in sports and entertainment in and around New Hampshire.

“Rick has had a remarkable career in sports and we’re grateful for the way he has led the Fisher Cats,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. “While we will certainly miss his contributions to the team, we’re excited for Rick as he shifts his focus to inspiring and mentoring the next generation at Plymouth State University. His passion for the game and for education will undoubtedly make a lasting impact there, just as it has at Delta Dental Stadium.”