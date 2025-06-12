Brian R. Mooney, 53: Beloved husband, brother son; Air Force veteran, advocate for the suffering

MANCHESTER, NH – Brian Richard Mooney, 53, of Manchester, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2025, at his home.

He was born in Manchester on February 11, 1972, the son of Carol Garhart and David Mooney. He grew up in Exeter and graduated from Exeter High School in 1990. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country honorably for more than nine years as a firefighter at Andersen in Guam, Loring in northern Maine, and Pease in Portsmouth. During that time he earned lifesaving certifications as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and scuba. He then went on to study health care management at the University of New Hampshire, earning a master of science degree. After graduating Brian spent many years in the finance department of Exeter Hospital, Partners and Northern Maine Medical.

Then one day Brian visualized a new challenge – to find ways to help those suffering from addictive diseases and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He accomplished this by serving in an executive position at Hope for Recovery NH, and Making It Happen. He also focused on the needs of veterans around New Hampshire.

Brian enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, the Patriots and UNH football and hockey. He loved music and was a drummer since high school. But he most enjoyed traveling with Kelli, his spouse, especially the annual visits with friends in Dublin, Ireland.

In addition to his parents of Manchester, Brian leaves his spouse Kelli of Manchester; his brothers Sean (Johann) and their children Megan and Caitlin of Simsbury, Connecticut; Thomas (Angelina) and their son Liam of Dover; and his sister Erin (Gene) and their children Catherine Anne and Adeline of Manchester.

Services: Calling hours are Monday, June 16, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m.

Private burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

Memorial donations may be made to Easterseals NH Military & Veterans Campus.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.

