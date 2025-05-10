Bridge construction continuing soon near 101/93 interchange

Screenshot/Google Maps

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will continue a multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93, in the northbound travel lanes at the I-93 and NH101 interchange in Manchester on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Weather permitting; construction operations will require nightly lane closures for installation of permanent lane shifts required to facilitate phased bridge rehabilitation on the I-93 Northbound bridges over both Bridge St. and NH101. This work is expected to be completed over a three-day period and will take place from approximately 9:00 pm to 5:00 am each night. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

E.D. Swett from Concord, NH is the general contractor for this $10.1 M maintenance and preservation bridge project which is expected to finish in October 2025.