Bruce McColl – Things on Tabletops. A show of newer paintings by Bruce McColl at Sullivan Fine Arts Gallery. October 10 – November 23, 2024.

Artist Bruce McColl standing between two of his watercolors in this new show at Sullivan Fine Art Gallery. Photo | Keith Spiro

The well-attended opening reception at Sullivan Framing and Fine Art Gallery gave just a hint of how well respected and loved is Bruce McColl and his work.

Walking into the gallery, the first thing you sense is the vibrancy of color and light from a room full of still life paintings. Bruce shared that this was the first time he’d ever done a show of all still life but what was obvious was his paying homage to his artist influencers.

INFLUENCERS

Welcome to Things on Tabletops. Photo | Keith Spiro

“For over 30 years, I’ve been influenced by artists for whom color was a defining emotional and aesthetic tool. Matisse and Bonnard, French masters of the modernist school, have been two of my greatest influences.” Bruce McColl

He offers up a painting that subtly honors both of them. There’s a teapot sitting on a Matisse catalog and a postcard of a Bonnard painting resting between an heirloom teacup and a plate of lemons.

McColl’s artist statement speaks to his focus on still life subjects. Most common are vases and cups, fruits and flowers, and books. In this show, he features many of his favorite painters “in the form of visual quotes that highlight enduring enchantment with legacy color-based modernism,” he says.

BIO BRIEF

Born in Michigan in 1966, he excelled in varsity sports. He was a competitive ice hockey player who went on to play professional ice hockey in Sweden, retiring in 1990. In 1994 he received an MFA in painting from Wayne State University and went on to teach fine art and art history. I first met Bruce not quite twenty years ago, where many of us locally connect with him – at the Currier Museum of Art.

Leading educational initiatives and art and wellness programs, he endeared himself to many of us by coordinating the Tomie dePaola USPS Forever Stamp Ceremony on May 5, 2023 at the Currier. While there were many local tributes, this one put Manchester and Tomie dePaola on a national stage.

ARTIST RECEPTION

In many ways, the evening’s reception was a gathering of old and new friends and fans of Bruce and his work. A good number of people had some connection with the Currier – as patrons, exhibiting artists past and present, and current and former gallery owners.

Bruce McColl sharing a genuine and intimate moment with another well known artist, The Manchester native and furniture maker Jon Brooks. Photo | Keith Spiro

There were many quiet little moments of joy as Bruce and his wife greeted everyone who came. The show continues through November 23, 2024. Don’t miss the upcoming artist’s talk and a lovely chance to ask questions and talk to Bruce about his own artistic creations.

The gallery itself is a wonderful find in the old historic section of Bedford, NH. I first met Amy Sullivan twenty years ago when we were both active in the artis in the old mills of Manchester. I’ve enjoyed watching how her artistic eye and attention to detail has grown her business since her start in 2004.

McColl ARTIST TALK

Sullivan Fine Art Gallery will be hosting an artist talk for McColl on November 9, 2024 at 4pm.