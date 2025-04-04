Bruins’ legend Bergeron helps mark 5th anniversary of NH sports betting

NASHUA, NH — Boston Bruins’ legend Patrice Bergeron visited The Nash Casino, Thursday evening, to help the New Hampshire Lottery and Draft Kings Sportsbook mark the 5th anniversary of sports betting in the Granite State.

Boston Bruins’ legend Patrice Bergeron (left) answers a question at The Nash Casino in Nashua, NH. Mike Mutnansky (right) moderated the Q&A session. Photo/Bill Gilman

Bergeron participated in a Q&A session, moderated by New England sports media personality Mike “Mutt” Mutnansky, fielding a variety of questions about his career and plans for the future.

There was one question at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“Are you going to come out of retirement?” shouted one fan, moments after the future Hall of Famer was introduced, triggering boisterous applause from the crowd and a sheepish smile from Bergeron.

Manchester Kings Head Coach Jeremy Baker asks a question of Bruins’ legend Patrice Bergeron at The Nash Casino. Photo/Bill Gilman

“I would say that the odds of me coming back to play are slim and none,” he replied. Since retiring in 2023, Bergeron said he has been happy to be focusing on spending time with his family.

Which isn’t to say the three-time All-Star and six-time Selke Award winner (top defensive forward) isn’t skating whenever he gets the chance. In fact, earlier on Thursday, Bergeron laced up the skates at Conway Arena for another New Hampshire Lottery promotion.

Bergeron participated in a skills competition with five New Hampshire high school players. The lucky teens, chosen at random to take part in the event, were Frank Tessier of Memorial, Cameron Roberge of Memorial, Dillon Boucher of Berlin High, Lucas Arlen of John Stark Regional and Ethan Peloso of Windham High.

(From left to right ) Ethan Peluso of Windham High School, goalie Cameron Roberge of Manchester Memorial High School, Frank Tessier of Manchester Memorial High School, goalie Lucas Arlen of John Stark Regional High School, former Boston Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron, and Dillon Boucher of Berlin High School during the on-ice skills challenge at the Conway Arena in Nashua. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

The event was put together to celebrate the NH Lottery’s commitment to public education. Since 1964, the Lottery has contributed more than $2.8 billion to New Hampshire public schools. Since 2019, sports betting has generated $130 million for the schools.

To mark the occasion, each player participating in the skills competition was awarded $1,000 by the NH Lottery, for their respective school. With two players participating, Manchester Memorial will receive $2,000.

“What an incredible celebration and opportunity for these high school players to get on the ice with a player, and person, like Patrice,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of New Hampshire Lottery. “We had so much fun watching these students compete against one of the best ever to do it. Even more fun is the fact that we were able to award $1,000 to each player’s school.”

The Nash Casino was the site of a Q&A with Bruins’ legend Patrice Bergeron. Photo/Bill Gilman

Following the event at Conway, Bergeron headed across town to The Nash Casino, where he spent close to an hour taking questions from Mutnansky and fans, several of whom sported familiar “No. 37” Bruins jerseys.

Many of the questions focused on the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship season and the final series, which Boston won, 4-3, over Vancouver.

“The 2011 finals, for me, was one of the most physical series I’ve ever seen,” he recalled. “There was a lot of hatred, a lot of big hits that got people fired up.”

Former Boston Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron taking aim during the on-ice skills challenge at the Conway Arena in Nashua. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Bergeron talked about bringing the Stanley Cup back to his hometown of L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec. During his “day with the Cup” he visited a local hospital and his old high school, as well as the Town Center, where he posed for pictures with fans.

Bergeron didn’t hesitate when asked which of his teammates partied and celebrated the championship a bit too … enthusiastically.

“It was Marchand, he knows it,” he said with a chuckle. “He was celebrating for about two weeks and we had to tell him, ‘it’s time to go home.’”

Marchand and Bergeron, despite their polar opposite personalities, developed amazing chemistry on the ice and a deep friendship off.

Bergeron was known for his consistent effort and gentlemanly behavior. Marchand was an agitator, who delighted in provoking opponents and knocking them off their game, either physically or verbally.

“Marchie is the guy you love to have on your team and you live to hate him if he’s not,” said Bergeron.

For many years, the two played side-by-side, anchoring what came to be known as “The Perfection Line” with David Kreci.

Bergeron’s Hall of Fame credentials are irrefutable. He finished his 19-year NHL career with 427 goals and 613 assists. He led the Bruins to three Stanley Cup Finals. Along with his Stanley Cup title, he won two Olympic gold medals, World Championship gold medal, World Cup of Hockey gold medal and World Juniors gold medal while skating for Team Canada.

These days, the championships he vies for are as coach of his son’s Boston-area youth hockey team.

Could he see a day when he would return to the NHL on a coaching capacity? Bergeron, just 39, is keeping all his options open.

“It’s something that we’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” he said.