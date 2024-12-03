Budget headwinds and tailwinds: Looking ahead to the next state budget cycle

The Legislature will work to pass a new state budget in 2025. After four budget cycles that began with surpluses, the next cycle may be more challenging. Service reductions are not a certainty for the new budget, but policymakers face significant headwinds to sustain past investments.

Revenue downturn and a key source disappearing

Two key state funds, the General Fund and the Education Trust Fund, support critical services and local government operations. These funds share several revenue sources, and are considered important barometers for state revenues.

These two funds ended state fiscal year (SFY) 2024 with an unaudited $126.4 million (4.0 percent) revenue surplus. From July to October of SFY 2025, cash revenues were $1.1 million (0.1 percent) below planned amounts in aggregate. This shows revenues are effectively on target with planned amounts this year, and the biennium overall still has the cushion from last year’s surplus.

While these figures do not directly indicate challenges, the composition of the surplus suggests future risks. In SFY 2024, 99 percent of the surplus was attributable to interest the state earned on cash holdings and higher-than-expected revenues from the interest and dividends tax. Both revenue sources are likely temporary. The interest and dividends tax, which accounted for an estimated 8.8 percent of all unaudited SFY 2024 General Fund revenue, is due to be repealed next year. State interest collections will go down as interest rates decline and the one-time federal grants the state currently holds are depleted.

The larger SFY 2023 surplus was fueled by a wider variety of revenue sources, none of which have grown robustly in recent months. Average monthly revenue collections over the last 12 months have been lower than during the previous 12-month period.

Big ticket items

Maintaining current services funded by the $15.17 billion SFYs 2024-2025 budget may be challenging, even without new expenditures. State agencies have already requested a combined $16.95 billion to meet identified needs for SFYs 2026 and 2027. Eliminating likely one-time expenditures, adjusting for projected inflation, and accounting methods in the current state budget would produce a budget totaling about $15.35 billion in the next biennium.

However, the state may face costs beyond funding current services. Most immediate are the ongoing legal cases and settlements associated with alleged abuses inflicted on youth in the state’s care. The Youth Development Center Claims and Administration Settlement Fund reported that 206 of 676 filed claims had been settled through the end of September 2024. The state’s total cost of resolved settlements thus far is about $102 million, with another $469.6 million in pending filed claims. State policymakers set aside $160 million to settle these claims and capped annual payouts at $75 million per year. Additional claims can be made through June 2025. Court cases outside of the settlement process may also generate large liabilities for the state.

The state is also beginning the process of building a new men’s prison. The estimated cost is $500 million to $600 million. While that amount will not be paid up front, annual bond payments may be significant.

The state Supreme Court is also considering legal arguments surrounding the methods used to fund local public education. While the court’s decisions could have widely varying impacts, funding local public education is the second-largest program operated by the state, so substantial changes could necessitate more resources from the state budget. In SFY 2000, the first year after the court’s second Claremont decision, the state raised $729.3 million, or $1.35 billion in today’s dollars, to support the newly created Education Trust Fund.

Federal funds

About one-third of all state operating expenses are funded by federal transfers, totaling about $3.8 billion in SFY 2023. These dollars support key investments, including health, transportation, and water infrastructure funding.

The state’s largest program is Medicaid, which provided health care access to 183,507 Granite Staters, including 85,121 children, at the end of October 2024. Of nearly $2.5 billion used to fund services through Medicaid in New Hampshire during SFY 2024, about $1.4 billion (56.5 percent) came from the federal government.

Changes to federal programs, especially Medicaid, could have a substantial impact on the state budget and local government funding.

Tailwinds

None of these factors guarantee a significant budget shortfall. State revenues are volatile, particularly when they depend on the national corporate profits that heavily influence business profits tax receipts. The economy will likely enter 2025 in a relatively strong position after two years of growth that defied most expectations. Cost pressures and key large expenditures may not materialize as anticipated, or may be more manageable than forecasted.

However, the headwinds facing this next state budget appear to be stronger than the tailwinds. Policymakers may have to make difficult choices about revenues and expenditures to balance the budget over the next two years while optimizing investments for the people of New Hampshire.

Phil Sletten is the research director at the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, a nonprofit, independent policy research organization based in Concord and focused on the state budget, New Hampshire’s economy, and policies affecting Granite Staters, particularly those with low and moderate incomes. Learn more at nhfpi.org.

JOIN THE NEW HAMPSHIRE FISCAL POLICY INSTITUTE on Dec. 6 to learn more about the next New Hampshire state budget and the challenges policymakers may face in crafting it. Registration is $50 per person. See more information at nhfpi.org/conference