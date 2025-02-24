Building Resilience: New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition launches second overdose prevention van

The State’s Second Overdose Prevention Van hits the road fully equipped with Essential Harm Reduction Supplies

DOVER, NH – The New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition (NHHRC) last week announced the launch of its second Overdose Prevention Van, a vital addition to New Hampshire’s ongoing response to opioid overdoses.​​​​​

NHHRC operates weekly Harm Reduction and street outreach programs in Concord, Manchester, Rochester, Dover, and Somersworth. In 2024, participants of NHHRC programs reported reversing 964 overdoses statewide. The introduction of a second Overdose Prevention Van will enhance NHHRC’s ability to reach even more individuals in high-need areas of the state, such as Strafford, Carroll, and Coos counties.

“Communities need a health-focused approach to drugs, which includes proactive and compassionate care for people who are using drugs”, said Traci Fowler of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. “The Charitable Foundation is so proud to be a supporter of the NH Harm Reduction Coalition. Through efforts such as their mobile overdose prevention vans, we know that the Coalition is working hard to expand access to evidence-based tools, compassionate care and resources proven to help save lives.”

The van is stocked with essential overdose prevention supplies, including Naloxone, drug checking strips, wound care kits, and syringe disposal options, all provided at no cost. These practices, recommended by the CDC and SAMHSA, aim to increase access to treatment, improve public safety, and reduce overdose deaths. Recent data from the NH Office of Chief Medical Examiner indicates an 11% decrease in overdose deaths between 2022 and 2023. With this second van, NHHRC aims to continue on this positive trend.

“At Eastern Bank, we believe in the power of community support and compassion,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, President & CEO of Eastern Bank Foundation. “We are proud to partner with the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition in their essential work to provide life-saving resources. The launch of the second Overdose Prevention Van is a testament to our shared commitment to creating safer, healthier communities for all.”

The Overdose Prevention Van is now available for participation in community events across New Hampshire. For more information or to request the van, please visit www.nhhrc.org/mobileservices.

About New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition: New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition (NHHRC) is a statewide organization dedicated to the implementation of public health strategies that reduce the harms associated with drug use and misuse. NHHRC was formed in 2017 by advocates who successfully campaigned for the legalization of syringe service programs (SSP).