Bulldogs bite down on Cougars in D-I semis

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School boys tennis team displayed it’s staple gritty competitive nature throughout the contest, but ultimately, their season came to a semi-sweet ending.

Competing at second-ranked Bedford High School, a program that has won nine of the last 11 Division-I championships, the Cougars fell, 8-1, in the state semifinals Monday.

“Everyone battled hard and had some good close matches,” said Derryfield head coach Rae MacWilliam.

Bedford’s top-dog, Benjamin Lu, was edged by Derryfield’s John Brown on the first single’s court, 8-6, but the Bulldogs swept the remaining individual and doubles matches, though most were close.

Derryfield graduating senior Davey Schroeder fell, 8-6, to Ryan Juneja in No. 2 doubles; No. 3 Miles Rosen lost, 8-5, to Zac Engracia; No. 4 Sammy Frazelat was shutout, 8-0, by John Prachar; No. 5 Riley Hodges was defeated, 8-5; and No. 6 Sam Krasnof lost, 8-3.

In doubles play, Bedford’s No. 1 pair of Lu and Juneja won a tight 8-5 battle with Brown and Schroeder; and Engracia and Prachar, on the second doubles court, and Tristan Van Der Meer and Johnson, on the third, won by identical 8-1 margins over Rosen and Hodges and Frazelat and Krasnodar, respectively.

While Derryfield’s team season is over, Brown and Schroeder will compete in the state individual and doubles tournaments.

“We have eight juniors coming back (next season) and two seniors graduating, so if they play in the offseason, we can continue to be competitive at the level we’re at right now,” said MacWilliam.

Bedford advances to the state final where it faces its chief nemesis, undefeated top-ranked Hanover, Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Southern New Hampshire University.

