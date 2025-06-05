Bulletin Board: Garden Club donates time, talent for upcoming MPAL Ambassadors Dinner

Club President, Irene Nadeau, with one of the centerpieces made by club members for a recent MPAL event. Courtesy Photo

Sneak Peek: Members of the Manchester Garden Club shared their talents and made the table arrangements for the June 5 Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL) Ambassadors Dinner.

This is just one of the many ways that the garden club contributes to the community.

MPAL’s Ambassadors Program participants will practice the hospitality skills they have learned to plan, prepare, and execute a fine dining experience for attendees under the guidance of local professional chefs.

For more information about the Manchester Garden Club, visit [email protected], find them on Facebook or email [email protected].

For more information about MPAL go to manchesterpoliceathleticleague.org

