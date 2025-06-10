Bullpen Propels Cats Over R-Phils in Extra Innings

READING, PA – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-31) took down the Reading Fightin Phils (20-36) in extra innings at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night, 4-3. Fisher Cats shortstop Cade Doughty plated the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning as reliever Alex Amalfi tossed a scoreless ninth and 10th frames to take the save and the win.

Box Score

Fisher Cats pinch-runner Jay Harry reached third base on a groundout to set up Doughty’s sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning. Amalfi (W, 3-2) picked up two punchouts in the bottom of the ninth and faced the minimum in the 10th to secure the win.

In the Tuesday win, New Hampshire was led by Eddinson Paulino and Peyton Williams, who each led the team with three hits, and a two-hit game by Doughty. Paulino and third baseman Charles McAdoo provided the only extra-base hits, as each picked up doubles in the win.

New Hampshire threatened first on Tuesday night and loaded the bases in the top of the first inning but could not capitalize. Reading scored first and plated two runs in the bottom of the second off New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison. Center fielder Cade Fergus drove in a run on a sacrifice fly before shortstop Aidan Miller poked single to right-center field to give the Fightin Phils a 2-0 lead.

Reading starter Mitch Neunborn matched a season-high with four innings and didn’t allow a run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. New Hampshire’s Harrison finished with two runs in five innings and also ended with one walk and three strikeouts.

Still trailing into the fifth inning, Fisher Cats center fielder Devonte Brown and catcher Jacob Sharp welcomed Reading reliever Josh Hejka into the game with back-to-back singles. Paulino was hit by a pitch and New Hampshire loaded the bases for the second time in the game. New Hampshire capitalized on run-scoring groundouts by McAdoo and right fielder Jace Bohrofen to tie the game at 2-2. With Paulino on third, New Hampshire’s Williams bounced a single to right field to put the Cats in front for the first time, 3-2.

The Fightin Phils knotted the score in the bottom of the eighth inning after third baseman Carson DeMartini led off the frame with a single before advancing to third on a stolen base and a groundout. The Fisher Cats called righty Geison Urbaez from the bullpen to replace Conor Larkin. DeMartini scored on a sacrifice fly by Hendry Mendez on Urbaez’s first pitch before Reading loaded the bases with two outs. New Hampshire escaped the jam on a diving grab by left fielder Gabriel Martinez to keep it an even 3-3 game, and neither team plated runs in the ninth.

After New Hampshire took a 4-3 lead in the top of the tenth inning, Amalfi went back out for the home-half, drawing two flyouts and a groundout to finalize the Cats’ third extra-innings win of the season.

Four New Hampshire arms relieved Harrison and held Reading to one run across the next four innings. Righty Nate Garkow picked up a strikeout in a scoreless sixth before Larkin was tagged for one earned run in 1-1/3 innings of work. Urbaez escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth inning and finished after 2/3 of an inning of relief.

New Hampshire and Reading continue their series with a 7:00 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday, June 11. New Hampshire right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (1-1, 3.18 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Fisher Cats this season, while southpaw Braedan Fausnaught (2-6, 5.15 ERA) gets the ball for Reading.

The Fisher Cats return home to close the first half of the 2025 season on Tuesday, June 17 to open a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots. The Fisher Cats celebrate the first 25 years of the new millennium with Quarter Century Night on Thursday, June 19 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire welcomes fans into Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, June 20 with Collect Them All Night, and the first fireworks show of the summer follows with Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 21.