‘Burgeoning: Artists on the Rise’ Nov. 21 at the Greater Chamber gallery

MANCHESTER, NH – Positive Street Art is ecstatic to bring our newest gallery exhibition, titled Burgeoning, to our Manchester satellite gallery in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber on November 21 from 5-7 p.m. An exhibition curated and coordinated by Waypoint’s Youth Mural Crew.

A celebration of the cumulative work from PSA’s Summer Mural Internship with MYTURN, Waypoint, Opportunity Networks and Manchester Grows. Through the six week endeavor, fifty artists participated in beautifying and uplifting one another to execute this immense undertaking. Secure your own art relics for this forthcoming gift giving season. As the gallery functions in a decolonized perspective, it will be the responsibility of the purchaser to secure framing. We suggest utilizing Frame it Easy and selecting ‘Conservation Clear’ as the cover.

This accessible and inclusive space will display emerging artists across the four participating organizations. Many of the participants are from overlooked and under resourced communities. This is why exhibitions like Burgeoning are so imperative to enhance the livelihood of all members of the community in addition to bolstering NH’s creative economy, placing art making practices in the Granite State on a more global playing field.

These works will enhance, for our populations and especially for our youth, the navigability of city landscapes which have suffered unto marginalized people erasure and misrepresentation through years of missteps by antiquated renderings and expectations. With these gestures and curatorial ethics, trauma and aggressions are processed and healed in order to celebrate the realities of our heterogeneous neighborhoods.

Burgeoning platforms the work and creative processes of a myriad of young artists alongside drafts and work from PSA’s summer internship in collaboration with PSA’s partners. A commemoration of the beauty and dedication to the fundamental process of honing one’s skills. This exhibition continues Positive Street Art and the Greater Manchester Chamber’s dedication to supporting and upholding New Hampshire’s creative economy and creative futures.

Please email yasamin@positivestreetart.org to schedule interviews, private tours or request for more images.

The mission of Positive Street Art is to inspire a passion for the urban arts in a productive way and to build strong communities through educational workshops, community events, and artistic services. For more information please click on this link to visit our website.

www.positivestreetart.org

GALLERY (click to enlarge)