Business NH Magazine names 2024 Best Companies to Work For

The September issue of Business NH Magazine.

Business NH Magazine named 29 businesses as the 2024 Best Companies to Work For and inducted six companies into the competition’s Hall of Fame.

For more than 26 years, Business NH Magazine has recognized businesses that go out of their way to create engaging workplaces and understand that fulfilled employees are more productive.

The new workplace realities are evident among this year’s winning companies as flexibility is a consistent focus with many winners offering remote and hybrid work schedule options. “This year’s winning companies demonstrate there is no one model for being an employer of choice. However, they do share a commitment to creating an engaging workplace by meeting the needs of their workforce. These employers are helping employees to strike a balance between work and their home life,” says Executive Editor Matt Mowry.

The 2024 winning companies are:

The HL Turner Group in Concord Rise Private Wealth Management in Bedford PROCON in Hooksett Hammond Lumber Company in Rochester Bangor Savings Bank in Portsmouth Unitil in Hampton Northeast Delta Dental in Concord DEW Construction in Manchester ITR Economics in Manchester Jewett Construction in Fremont Raka in Portsmouth SpotOn GPS Fence in Manchester Mainstay Technologies in Manchester Cohen Closing & Title in Bedford NBT Bank in Manchester CoreMedical Group in Manchester XMA Corporation in Manchester Associated Grocers of New England in Pembroke HEB Engineers in North Conway Granite State Credit Union in Manchester Mascoma Bank in Lebanon OnCall International in Salem Merchants Fleet in Hooksett NFI North in Contoocook Novocure in Portsmouth TFMoran in Bedford FreshAir Sensor in Lebanon Moore Nanotech in Swanzey Outdoor Pride Landscape & Snow Management in Manchester

Their stories and best practices are featured in the September issue, which can be ordered by visiting www.businessnhmagazine.com.

Hall of Fame

Companies that earn a place on the Best Companies to Work For list four out of five consecutive years are inducted into the Hall of Fame for two years. Six companies were inducted into the Hall of Fame this year:

• Boothby Therapy Services in Laconia

• CCA Global Partners in Manchester

• Geophysical Survey Systems (GSSI) in Nashua

• Sunrise Labs in Bedford

• The Granite Group in Concord

• Wire Belt Company of America in Londonderry

The 2024 competition attracted a record number of applicants from across the state. Each completed an extensive employer survey, detailing benefits and workplace practices. Employees from each company also filled out an employee engagement survey. Both surveys were administered by The Employee Engagement Group, and the results of those assessments determined the winning companies. Essays about company culture were reviewed and scored by HR executives from across the state.

To further refine the ranking of the top 12 companies, business and HR executives volunteered their time and expertise to conduct site tour visits of the top 12 that included interviews with the top executive and a focus group of employees as well as a tour of the facility. The site tours were organized and facilitated by The Leddy Group in Dover.

To celebrate the 2024 winners, Business NH Magazine will host Breakfast with The Best on Sept. 26. The event will include a panel with Hall of Fame companies, as well as CultureFest: 2024, where participants will dig into workplace topics in multiple eight-minute workshops with executives from the winning companies and Hall of Fame companies. The Breakfast will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester Hotel from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register for the event, visit businessnhmagazine.com/events/2024-breakfast-with-the-best.