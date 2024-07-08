California governor urges faith in Biden during Granite State stops

California Governor Gavin Newsom at the Hooksett Common Man rest stop on July 8, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

HOOKSETT, N.H. – On the heels of the recent U.S. Presidential Debate, California Governor Gavin Newsom made several stops in New Hampshire on Monday to talk with voters and express his continued support for Joe Biden’s quest for a second term in the White House, including the Common Man Restaurant at the I-93 rest stop.

Recently several Democratic governors reinforced their support for Biden following the debate as several Democratic members of Congress have stated their belief that Biden should drop out of the race. Newsom had also travelled to Michigan and Pennsylvania in recent days in addition to the Granite State sharing his views with the camp supporting Biden and trying to tamp down concerns that Biden is not capable of running a campaign. The governor also added that the question of Biden dropping out is one not being discussed among regular voters, who are just beginning to take notice of the Presidential race.

“I think (Biden dropping out) is a legitimate question, but it’s also exactly the question that Donald Trump is hoping everyone asks since he’s out of followers; so, to me it’s not a question, but I am going to answer it,” he said. “Joe Biden is our nominee. He is our president. He is not the presumptive nominee; he is going to be our nominee. I look forward to voting for him and not just advocating for him.”

Newsom also stated that as governor he has spent more time in contact with Trump than any other Democratic governor and also noted that his state was involved in 122 lawsuits with the Trump Administration as he described the upcoming campaign as a fight between “darkness and light.”

“Every Republican out there, they know in their heart of hearts that (Trump) is not someone that you think your kids should aspire to, you don’t, you don’t, you don’t want to be this person, you don’t want to be that person’s character,” he said. “This is about the character of the nation, how we express ourselves to the rest of the world.”

Gavin Newsom fielded a lot of questions. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

New England College Associate Professor of Politics Nathan Shrader was on hand to meet Newsom, believing that it was too soon to make any predictions on the Presidential Race given how much time is left and as well the unprecedented nature of the calls for Biden to drop out.

“I keep on hearing these doom and gloom predictions that I’ve heard all over political talk radio that this is going to be a Reagan versus Mondale situation where he’s in that much trouble. I think it’s way too soon to say that,” said Shrader. “I think there’s so much that can happen in a given week, let alone with 140 days that are left (between now and Election Day.) But I do think (Biden) is certainly now playing catch up and that’s never the place you want to be in a campaign like this, especially with the Republicans’ convention next week.”