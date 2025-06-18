Calling all Classmates: Manchester Memorial High School Class of 1985 Reunion set for September 6

Memorial grads in 1985 were the 25th graduating class and got these swell mugs. Bring yours to the 40th reunion – while there is no guarantee of free refills, it will make you look really cool while sitting around the fire pit! Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Memorial High School Class of 1985 will be celebrating its 40th reunion on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 5-9 p..m at the Oscar Barn Venue at 191 W. River Road in Hooksett. It will be an inside and outside (weather permitting) affair where attendees will enjoy music from the ’80s, delicious food, lawn games and reminiscing around a fire pit.

Tickets must be purchased before August 15. The cost is $55/person if purchased before July 6 and $65/person from July 6-August 14. You can register and pay via Venmo @MHSCrusaders85 or by check, make check out to: Memorial Alumni of 1985 and mail it to Joyce Craig at 396 N Bend Drive, Manchester, NH 03104.

Please feel free to share this freely – the Class of 1985 wants to cast a wide net!

If you have any questions please reach out to Joyce Craig at [email protected] or Kim Beaulieu at [email protected].