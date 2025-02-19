Calling all high school juniors interested in journalism: Get in on this national summer skills-building conference

Students from around the U.S. at the 2024 Al Neuharth Spirit of Freedom conference take a selfie. Photo/Malek Naz Freidouni

The annual Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference Program is a skills-building, network-growing head start on your future, and high school juniors from across the country are invited to apply. The summer journalism conference provides 51 scholars (one high school junior from each state plus the District of Columbia) with an all-expenses-paid program where scholars will:

Go behind the scenes inside D.C.’s newsrooms.

Hear from leading journalists through in-depth panels, the Free Spirit alumni and class of 2025 dinner and as a guest at Freedom Forum’s Free Expression Awards ceremony honoring champions of free expression.

Receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

Tour the sites of the nation’s capital.

Make connections with students from around the country who are passionate about journalism.

Join the Free Spirit Scholar community.

Established in 1999 to honor Al Neuharth, founder of Freedom Forum and USA TODAY, the annual conference is designed to inspire and encourage high school juniors to pursue careers in journalism and media.

Attendees from the 2023 conference toured the Wall Street Journal officers. Photo/Malek Naz Freidouni

Click here to learn more about the Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference