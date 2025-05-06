Camp Allen NH welcomes Mel Gosselin as new Executive Director

Gosselin

BEDFORD, NH – Camp Allen NH, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing enriching summer camp experiences for individuals with developmental and/or physical challenges, is pleased to announce Mel Gosselin as its new Executive Director.

Gosselin brings 35 years of leadership in the for-profit and nonprofit worlds, including 13 years as Executive Director of the New Hampshire Food Bank. During that time, the New Hampshire Food Bank expanded to become the largest nonprofit food distribution center in the state under Gosselin’s leadership.

Gosselin will oversee Camp Allen NH’s programs, operations and community partnerships to advance its mission of fostering independence, building friendships and creating lifelong memories for campers. Supported by Camp Allen NH’s Board of Directors, she will help enhance programming and support future improvements to the camp’s facilities.

The search for Camp Allen NH’s new Executive Director was conducted with the assistance of Glick-Davis and Associates, a firm specializing in nonprofit leadership recruitment. Their expertise helped ensure that Camp Allen NH found a leader who aligns with the organization’s values and long-term vision.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mel Gosselin to the Camp Allen NH family,” said Lisa Plotnik, MD, Board President and Medical Director of Camp Allen NH. “With her leadership and vision, we are excited to continue expanding our programs, enhancing the experiences we provide to our campers and their families and strengthening our connections within the community.”

“I am excited to join Camp Allen NH and have the opportunity to continue our tradition of ‘discovering the abilities’ of our campers,” said Gosselin. “I look forward to collaborating with our team to develop innovative approaches that will enhance and create even more memorable experiences for our campers.”

In the coming weeks, Camp Allen NH will share details about an upcoming fundraiser, an opportunity for the community to support and sustain the camp’s enriching programs.

For over 90 years, Camp Allen NH has been a leader in providing inclusive and adaptive programs in a safe and supportive environment. Through outdoor activities, recreational programs and specialized care, Camp Allen NH empowers campers of all abilities to thrive.