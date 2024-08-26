Car dealers kickstart fund to make driver education more accessible in New Hampshire

From left, Tim Foss, Foss Motors, Adam Enxing, Volvo Cars of Exeter, Doug Miles, Chris Lane, McFarland Ford, Dan Enxing, Volvo Cars of Exeter, Larry Foss, Foss Motors, Darren Coute, Exeter Subaru, Mike Doucette, NH Driver Ed. Teachers Association, Scott Rogers, Thin Blue Line Driving School, Dan Bennett, NHADA, John Marasco, NH DMV, Janet Bouchard, NH DMV, Maria Buckman, NH DMV, Everette Miller, NH Driver Education Fund Scholarship Recipient

CONCORD, NH – In an effort to improve access to affordable and accessible driver education programs, the NH Division of Motor Vehicles, NH Auto Dealers Association, NH Driver Education Teachers Association, and the NH Commission for Human Rights have united to create the NH Driver Education Fund.

This public-private partnership collaborates with driver education programs throughout the state and aims to meet an initial goal of raising $100,000 to help families afford this valuable service. To kickstart this goal, the Exeter Area New Car Dealers Association generously donated $25,000 to the fund at their Annual Charity Golf Tournament on August 20, 2024.

“We know that well-trained and educated drivers are safer drivers,” explains Dan Bennett, President of the NH Auto Dealers Association. “We also are seeing a rise in the number of accidents and incidents involving poor decisions, distraction, high emotions, high speeds, and other factors. Now more than ever, we need to ensure drivers, especially our newest drivers, have the right training and the right mindset for getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

The NH Driver Education Fund is available statewide and is designed mainly for, but not limited to, families with teenage, driving-aged children. These funds will be accessible through an online application process. Based on need, awardees can receive partial and full scholarships to pay the one-time cost of a local driver education course. These courses typically cost several hundred dollars, but have shown to be a terrific foundational training for new drivers to create and reinforce the best driving habits.

“The NH Driver Education Fund represents a significant stride towards mobility and independence for many of our residents. With generous support from the private sector, we can extend the opportunity to secure a driver’s license to those who might otherwise face financial barriers,” said John Marasco, Director of the NH DMV. “This initiative not only facilitates personal freedom but also enhances community connectivity and economic opportunities.”

The NH Driver Education Teachers Association knows first-hand the financial barriers some families face when exploring driver education. “The NH Driver Education Fund is a crucial development for our community, ensuring that economic hurdles do not hinder our students’ ability to learn to start their driving career with a solid foundation toward being safe on the roads,” explained Mike Doucette, President of the NH Driver Education Teachers Association.

For many, driving is more than a mode of transportation; it’s a pathway to equitable opportunities in education, employment, and healthcare. “The NH Driver Education Fund embodies our commitment to advancing inclusivity and human rights in New Hampshire,” said Ahni Malachi, Executive Director of the NH Commission for Human Rights. “By removing financial obstacles, we are empowering individuals and fostering a more inclusive society where everyone has the chance to thrive.”

For more information on how to apply for a scholarship or contribute to the fund, please visit nhdrivered.com.

About The New Hampshire Driver Education Fund:

The NH Driver Education Fund is a public-private partnership with fundraising and donations from the private sector. It funds full or partial scholarships to NH students needing financial assistance to complete their driver education. This fund helps ensure that NH has educated drivers and safe roads.