    Car stolen from food delivery driver crashes in Bedford, teen driver dead; passenger injured

    ,

    MANCHESTER, NH – On May 28, 2025, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the area of 5 Clifford Ave. The victim, a food delivery driver, told  officers he had briefly left his 2014 Toyota Corolla unattended. When he returned, the vehicle  was gone. 

    About an hour later, a Manchester officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Kenberma Street. The  vehicle was operating without headlights and quickly accelerated away when emergency lights and sirens were activated. A pursuit was initiated and continued onto the highway where the Officer in Charge made the decision to terminate the chase and the officer lost sight of the  vehicle.  

    Around 2 a.m., New Hampshire State Police discovered the car in Bedford, where it had  crashed. The juvenile driver was deceased, while a passenger suffered non-life-threatening  injuries. 

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher.

    We don’t spam!

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 