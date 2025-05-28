Car stolen from food delivery driver crashes in Bedford, teen driver dead; passenger injured

MANCHESTER, NH – On May 28, 2025, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the area of 5 Clifford Ave. The victim, a food delivery driver, told officers he had briefly left his 2014 Toyota Corolla unattended. When he returned, the vehicle was gone.

About an hour later, a Manchester officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Kenberma Street. The vehicle was operating without headlights and quickly accelerated away when emergency lights and sirens were activated. A pursuit was initiated and continued onto the highway where the Officer in Charge made the decision to terminate the chase and the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Around 2 a.m., New Hampshire State Police discovered the car in Bedford, where it had crashed. The juvenile driver was deceased, while a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.