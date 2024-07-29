Catch ‘Nunsense Jamboree!’ at The Majestic Studio Theatre August 9 – 11

From left, back row: Aiden Connell as Fr. Virgil, Emily Benjamin as Sr. Wilhelm, Michele Bossie as Sr. Robert Anne, Kelsey Sweet as Sr. Leo. and Front: Becky Rush as Sr. Amnesia.

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for “Nunsense Jamboree” on Friday August 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday August 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday August 11 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page St., Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

About the show:

In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy!

Majestic’s production is directed by A. Robert Dionne of Manchester, choreographed and additional fdirection by Bruce Williams of New Boston and starring: Emily Benjamin of Manchester, Michele Bossie of Milford, Aiden Connell of Manchester, Becky Rush of Pembroke and Kelsey Sweet of Londonderry.