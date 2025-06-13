Catholic Medical Center announces major renovation to Electrophysiology Lab

$2.7 Million Investment to Further Strengthen New Hampshire’s Leading Heart Program

Catholic Medical Center. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), a member of the HCA Healthcare family, is pleased to announce a complete renovation of its Electrophysiology (EP) Lab. Under the leadership of Dr. Jamie Kim of Cardiovascular Specialists of New England (CSNE), and CMC medical director of Electrophysiology, along with the support from Drs. Jinu John, David Chang, and Jeanney Lew, also of CSNE, the $2.7 million project marks another critical investment in maintaining CMC’s position as the most comprehensive heart program in New Hampshire.

Construction on the project will begin in July 2025, with the newly renovated EP lab expected to open in late fall 2025. The project will include state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure enhancements designed to elevate patient care, support advanced procedures and facilitate advanced research for CMC patients.

“With these state-of-the-art EP lab capabilities, we’ll be able to continue advancing electrophysiology research and offering our patients access to the latest treatments and technologies,” said Dr. Jamie Kim of Cardiovascular Specialists of New England and Medical Director of Electrophysiology at CMC. “This project strengthens our ability to deliver top-tier care and lead the way in heart rhythm management.”

This project is part of a larger strategic plan to expand and modernize CMC’s nationally recognized heart and vascular services, ensuring patients have access to world-class care close to home.

“This is just the beginning,” said Dr. Robert Capodilupo, Executive Medical Director of the New England Heart & Vascular Institute. “We anticipate much more to come as HCA Healthcare recognizes the growing need for high-quality, expert heart care here in New Hampshire. CMC’s heart program will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year — a testament to the level of care, innovation and expertise that patients have come to trust. For more information about CMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute, visit https://catholicmc.com/specialties/cardiology.