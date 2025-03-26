Catholic Medical Center welcomes Ross Kemp as Chief Operating Officer

Ross Kemp joins CMC as COO.

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) is pleased to announce that Ross Kemp joins the organization as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective today, March 26, 2025.

Kemp brings more than 11 years of healthcare leadership experience, including six years with HCA Healthcare. Most recently, he served as COO at Fairview Park Hospital in Georgia, where he oversaw multiple service lines, led major construction projects and played a key role in operational growth. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Operations at Trident Medical Center, where he successfully launched the Head and Neck Program. He also served as Director of Strategy and Planning for HCA Healthcare’s South Atlantic Division, focusing on strategic growth initiatives.

Before transitioning to healthcare operations, Kemp began his career as a management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), leading large-scale transformation projects for hospitals and health systems. His expertise in process improvement, labor management and mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental in advancing CMC’s mission.

Kemp holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Syracuse University.

CMC also extends its sincere gratitude to Joseph Pino for his leadership as Interim COO. His guidance has been invaluable during this transition, and he will continue to support the organization through Kemp’s onboarding.