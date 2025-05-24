Cats Can’t Chase Down Somerset on Soggy Friday Night

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-25) dropped its third-straight to the Somerset Patriots (20-21) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 9-6. Designated hitter RJ Schreck hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Somerset plated three in the top of the eighth to pull away in a game that took three hours and eight minutes.

Right-hander Ryan Watson made his seventh start of the season for New Hampshire and managed to pitch into the fifth inning while allowing four earned runs. Watson walked four batters, punched out three and received a no-decision in the loss. New Hampshire’s Geison Urbaez (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three earned runs in 2-1/3 innings of work.

Schreck extended his hit streak to six games with a single in the first inning and a game-tying two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh. Schreck continues his scorching-hot stretch with a .348 clip, eight homers and 14 runs driven in May.

Yankees rehabber JT Brubaker surrendered one hit, one earned run and three walks in 2-2/3 frames. Brendan Beck (W, 3-1) followed Brubaker and settled in with 5-1/3 middle relief innings and five strikeouts.

Somerset opened the scoring after four consecutive Patriots reached with one out in the top of the first inning. Catcher Rafael Flores served a double to the right-center gap before a hit-by-pitch and walk loaded the bases. Somerset left fielder Cole Gabrielson punctuated the scoring threat with a two-run single and put the Patriots up, 2-0.

New Hampshire responded in the bottom of the first by putting runners on the corners with two outs. After knocking a single, Schreck stole second and first baseman Peyton Williams was able to score from third on an errant throw from Somerset’s Flores.

Somerset’s centerfielder Garrett Martin extended the Patriots’ lead in the top of the third inning to 3-1 with a solo home run. The Fisher Cats bounced back with two of their own in the home third. Schreck walked with two outs in the inning and was the final batter that Brubaker faced. Shortstop Eddinson Paulino blasted a two-run homer over the right-field wall that welcomed Somerset’s new arm, Brendan Beck, into the game and tied the score at 3-3.

The Patriots jumped back in front in the top of the fifth inning on designated hitter Brennen Davis’ first-career Double-A homer in his first game. A walk to Martin took New Hampshire’s Watson out of the game and set up Davis’ two-run shot on the new pitcher Hunter Gregory that made it 5-3, Somerset.

The soggy infield grass at Delta Dental Stadium induced two Fisher Cats errors in the top of the sixth, which allowed Somerset to grab a 6-3 advantage. New Hampshire chipped into the Patriots’ lead on an RBI-triple from Fisher Cats third baseman Alex De Jesus that plated left fielder Dasan Brown from first and New Hampshire trailed, 6-4.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, New Hampshire’s Williams singled on a pop-up that landed at Gabrielson’s feet in left field. Schreck followed by belting his team-leading eighth home run of the season to match the Patriots at 6-6 through seven innings.

Somerset pulled away by rattling off three runs in the top of the eighth frame. The Patriots piled on three straight hits with one out in the top of the eighth, including RBI-singles from Flores and first baseman Tyler Hardman to retake control, 9-6.

Despite putting runners on in the bottom of the eighth and ninth, New Hampshire could not convert and drop its fourth-straight, 9-6.