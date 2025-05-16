Cats’ Comeback Denied in Wild Thriller in Reading

READING, PA– In a game that took three hours and 22 minutes, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-20) fell to the Reading Fightin’ Phils (11-21) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night, 11-10. After they erased a 7-2 deficit with six unanswered runs, New Hampshire surrendered three Reading runs in the bottom of the seventh to trail 10-8 and then tied the game with a pair of runs in the ninth. The Fightins had the last say with a walk-off double from right fielder Leandro Pineda for the 11-10 decision.

Box Score

The Fisher Cats and R-Phils offenses combined for 21 runs on 28 hits. New Hampshire left fielder Yohendrick Piñango recorded a home run in his third straight game and helped lead the Fisher Cats offense with his sixth home run of the year and reached base five times. Shortstop Jay Harry, who was promoted from High-A Vancouver on April 25, slugged his first career Double-A home run and led New Hampshire’s attack with three runs driven in. Along with Piñango, second baseman Ryan McCarty led the charge with three hits and a run driven in.

Piñango extended his hit streak to five games and his on-base streak to six with his 3-for-4 night on Thursday. Through 31 games, Piñango leads all Eastern League hitters with a .355/.458/.600 slash line and is the only league batter with an OPS over 1.000 (1.058).

Fisher Cats starter Rafael Sánchez gave up a five-run frame in the bottom of the first inning and departed with two outs recorded. Right-hander Alex Amalfi relieved Sanchez with one run on three hits in 3-1/3 innings and posted a season-high five strikeouts. Grayson Thurman struck out two batters and gave up a run on three hits in two innings.

Reading’s Jean Cabrera gave up his first two home runs of the season against New Hampshire, as the right-hander threw 5-1/3 innings and gave up four walks behind five strikeouts. Cabrera entered the sixth inning with two earned runs and walked a pair of runners before his departure, who both scored.

Already with a hit in the game, Piñango put New Hampshire on the board and cut into Reading’s five-run lead with his sixth home run of the season with two outs in the top of the third inning to move Thursday’s score to 5-1.

The Fightins got the run back in the bottom of the fourth, as Reading center fielder Cade Fergus began the frame with a base hit and stolen base. Third baseman Luis Verdugo singled in Fergus to move Reading’s advantage back to five runs at 6-1.

Both teams traded runs in the fifth; After New Hampshire’s Harry poked his first Double-A homer in the top of the inning, Reading’s Fergus delivered again, this time driving in left fielder Hendry Mendez to give the R-Phils a 7-2 lead through five innings.

Reading’s Cabrera walked New Hampshire third baseman Charles McAdoo and first baseman Peyton Williams before he exited Thursday’s game. McAdoo scored on a Devonte Brown double to left field and Harry drove in Williams from third with a groundout to move Thursday’s game to 7-4.

The Fisher Cats offense produced four runs in the top of the seventh to take their first and only lead in Thursday’s game. Reading’s John McMillon began the seventh with a Piñango strikeout before he allowed the next five batters reached. New Hampshire right fielder RJ Schreck doubled to begin the rally, a knock that was followed by walks from McAdoo and Fisher Cats designated hitter Jace Bohrofen to load the bases. New Hampshire’s Williams blooped an RBI single into shallow left field to trim the deficit to 7-5.

A balk by Reading’s McMillon plated Bohrofen from third and moved New Hampshire within a run at 7-6, as McAdoo moved to third and Williams to second. New Hampshire’s McCarty slapped a single up the middle of the Reading infielders and into center field to score McAdoo from third. Williams, who initially stopped at third on the apparent single, advanced to score on a misplay by Fergus in center field and gave the Fisher Cats an 8-7 advantage.

Reading quickly responded with a home run by the left fielder Melendez, his second of the season, to knot Thursday’s game at 8-8. Including the Melendez homer, New Hampshire’s Jonathan Lavallee allowed three runs in the bottom of the seventh, which gave the R-Phils a 10-8 lead.

New Hampshire had one last rally in them, as McCarty began the ninth inning with a single off new Reading pitcher Nelson Alvarez (W, 1-1). With one out, Harry doubled to right field to plate pinch-runner Cade Doughty from first and move the Cats within a run at 10-9. Pinch-hitter Eddinson Paulino then drove in pinch-runner Dasan Brown from second and tied Thursday’s game at 10-10.

Facing New Hampshire’s Justin Kelly (L, 0-1), Reading jumped quickly at the opportunity in the bottom of the ninth with a first-pitch double off the wall by catcher Paul McIntosh and an ensuing double by the right fielder Pineda to snag the wild Thursday throwdown, 11-10. Kelly entered the game in the bottom of the eighth and worked through the Reading batters in order with a strikeout before giving up the game-deciding doubles in the ninth.