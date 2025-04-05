Cats Opening Night Rally Spoiled by Ponies in Ninth

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their season-opening contest to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, April 4 at Delta Dental Stadium, 3-1. New Hampshire tallied their lone run in the bottom of the ninth on a Ponies’ throwing error and left the tying run on first and the winning run at the plate. Cats starter CJ Van Eyk (L, 0-1) struck out six batters in 4-1/3 innings, along with two runs on three hits.

The Fisher Cats combined for 13 strikeouts in the season opener. Hunter Gregory struck out two batters as relievers Ryan Jennings and Jimmy Burnette combined for five strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

Rumble Ponies RHP Jack Wenninger (W, 1-0) claimed the win in an impressive Double-A debut with seven strikeouts in five scoreless frames.

Binghamton’s Alex Ramirez posted a game-high two hits. Designated hitter Nick Lorusso put the Ponies on the board with a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning for the game’s first hit.

New Hampshire’s Dasan Brown reached base twice with a single and a walk. New Hampshire 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Cats left the bases full in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored their only run in the bottom of the ninth. After a one-out walk for New Hampshire designated hitter Yohendrick Piñango, second baseman Eddinson Paulino singled and Brown reached on a fielder’s choice. Shortstop Josh Rivera dribbled a bouncer to the left side of the infield when Binghamton’s William Lugo sailed the potential final out to first base into the netting to give the Cats a chance, but catcher Jacob Sharp went down on strikes to end the game.