Cats Outhit R-Phils, Can’t Keep Scoring Pace

Photo/ NH Fisher Cats

READING, PA — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-26, 44-64) couldn’t keep up with the Reading Fightin Phils (18-25, 49-62) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday night, falling 10-6. Although the Fisher Cats outhit the R-Phils 13-8, Reading scored four decisive runs in the eighth on one hit.

Seven of the 10 Cats who recorded an at-bat Friday tallied a base hit. Second baseman Michael Turconi tied a season-high with three hits, the fourth time Turconi’s reached the mark in 2024. Third baseman Charles McAdoo also smacked three hits; the Blue Jays No. 8 prospect (MLB Pipeline) now has seven in the series. First baseman Rainer Nuñez and native Pennsylvanian Ryan McCarty both poked two hits. Designated hitter Devonte Brown returned from the Injured List with a 1-for-4 evening and 2 RBIs.

New Hampshire starter Lazaro Estrada made it through three innings and was tagged for five runs on five hits. Righty Adrian Hernandez worked the fourth through sixth innings. Southpaw Ian Churchill (L, 0-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

After the Fightin Phils scored five runs in the bottom of the third, the Cats quickly responded in the top of the fourth. McAdoo stroked a leadoff single and RJ Schreck walked. Nuñez then brought McAdoo home with a single; Schreck scored on a fielder’s interference call amidst a rundown between third and home. With Nuñez on third and McCarty on second, Brown cracked a line drive single to left which scored both runners. After the top of the fourth, New Hampshire trailed, 5-4.

The Fightins counter-punched with a solo homer from Marcus Lee Sang in the top of the fifth, and the Cats answered with three straight singles from Turconi, McAdoo and Schreck, who drove Turconi home.

Reading took a 6-5 lead into the top of the eighth, when Turconi smoked his third hit of the night to plate center fielder Dasan Brown and tie the game. The R-Phils retook the lead in the bottom of the frame on a bases-loaded, 3-RBI double off Churchill and tacked on one more to worsen the blow.

New Hampshire and Reading continue the series with game four of six at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, with a 7:00 PM EDT first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Rafael Sanchez (2-0, 0.00 ERA) pits his 13 2/3 inning-long scoreless streak against Reading and right-hander Moises Chace (0-0, 0.00 ERA) in his Double-A debut.

After the road stretch, the Cats are back at home for six against the Northeast Division first half champions, the Hartford Yard Goats. Promotions include 2000s Night on August 22, New Hampshire Primaries Night on August 23, and Hockey Night on August 24, with a bobblehead giveaway and postgame Atlas Fireworks.