Cats prevail Tuesday over Sea Dogs, 2-1

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-37, 49-75) took down the Portland Sea Dogs (36-21, 72-54) at Delta Dental Stadium Tuesday, 2-1. With the win, the Fisher Cats snapped an eight-game losing streak, which extended back to August 31 against Hartford.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs played a two-hour contest Tuesday evening. The fastest home game at Delta Dental Stadium was 1:57 back in 2005.

New Hampshire starter Lazaro Estrada was in command over his six innings. The right-hander struck out the side to start the game and racked up seven total strikeouts. Estrada gave up one run on five hits and a walk. Portland pieced together its only tally against the starter on three consecutive singles in the fifth. Hunter Gregory retired six straight out of the bullpen. Ryan Jennings (S, 2) handled the ninth.

Portland starter Isaac Coffey was sharp as well, with nine strikeouts over six innings. The Cats knocked six hits and tagged two runs on the Sea Dogs righty. Reliever Jonathan Brand put up zeroes in the seventh and the eighth innings.

Portland scored first in the top of the fifth, and New Hampshire answered in the bottom of the fifth. Shortstop Josh Rivera knocked his second hit of the night, a one-out single, then catcher Robert Brooks drove a deep double in and out of the glove of Sea Dogs left fielder Allan Castro to score Rivera and tie the game at one.

The Cats went ahead in the bottom of the sixth. Charles McAdoo was hit by a pitch to start the frame, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Rainer Nuñez flied out to center field, and McAdoo tagged up and advanced to third. The Sea Dogs thought McAdoo left early before the out was completed in center field, but Coffey sailed the appeal throw into the outfield. McAdoo jogged home to score and put the Fisher Cats in front, 2-1.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs play two seven-inning games tomorrow, with first pitch of game one at 4:35 PM EDT. Right-handers Kevin Miranda (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and Wilkelman Gonzalez (4-2, 4.82 ERA) are the projected starters for game one, and New Hampshire calls on RHP Dahian Santos (1-1, 5.32 ERA) to oppose RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (11-2, 3.26 ERA) in game two.