Fisher Cats walked off again

ALTOONA, PA — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-35, 48-73) dropped their fourth straight game to the Altoona Curve (23-31, 52-71) at Peoples Natural Gas Field Friday night, falling 7-5 in 10 innings. For the second straight night, Altoona won on a walk-off hit; Curve right fielder Matt Fraizer smashed a three-run homer to end the contest. 

After trailing 4-0, New Hampshire fought back with four runs to tie the game. The Fisher Cats took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th after Charles McAdoo scored on Devonte Brown’s RBI single off Grant Ford (W, 4-2), but Fraizer’s home run off Anders Tolhurst (L, 2-1) brought home two baserunners as well. 

New Hampshire’s Devereaux Harrison tossed his second straight quality start with six innings of one-run baseball. The right-hander struck out six. Hunter Gregory allowed three runs in the bottom of the seventh, two of which were earned. Andrew Bechtold tossed a scoreless eighth and Ryan Jennings handled the ninth with a zero. 

Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen delivered five scoreless innings, but New Hampshire eventually got to the Curve bullpen. 

Altoona knocked in the game’s first run on a solo home run from Sammy Siani in the bottom of the second inning, the only run allowed by New Hampshire’s Harrison. Fajardo stroked a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. After stealing second base, Fajardo came around on a fielding and throwing error from Fisher Cats shortstop Josh Rivera to push the Curve advantage to 4-0. 

The Fisher Cats mounted a comeback in the top of the eighth. With one out, shortstop Josh Rivera singled, then right fielder RJ Schreck drove Rivera in with a double to the right field corner. Altoona made a pitching change, but it didn’t faze third baseman Ryan McCarty, who drove a deep fly ball to left field; Curve left fielder Yoyner Fajardo reached up to make the catch, but the ball bounced off his mitt and over the fence for a two-run blast. McCarty’s longball was his ninth Double-A homer of the season and extended his hit streak to 12 games. 

Trailing by one, first baseman Rainer Nuñez singled, advanced to second on a walk. Garrett Spain entered the game to pinch-run for Nuñez and came around to score on an Altoona infield error. After the Cats rally, the game was tied, 4-4. 

In extras, Brown stroked the first pitch of the tenth into center field to plate McAdoo for his 42nd RBI of the year. The next three batters went down in order.

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 