Celebrate Independence Day in Manchester with Food, Music, and Fireworks!

Manchester traditionally celebrates Independence Day on July 3.

Mark your calendars and gather your family and friends—Manchester’s Independence Day Celebration is back and bigger than ever! Join us on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2025 at the scenic Arms Park for an evening full of patriotic fun, festive food, lively music, and an unforgettable fireworks display.

🎉 Event Details:

Date & Time: July 3, 2025, beginning at 6:00 PM

July 3, 2025, beginning at Location: Arms Park, Manchester, NH

Arms Park, Manchester, NH Entertainment: Vendors and DJ Adam Furious will kick things off with great music and high-energy vibes at 6:00 PM.

Vendors and DJ will kick things off with great music and high-energy vibes at 6:00 PM. Fireworks: Prepare to be dazzled—fireworks begin at 9:00 PM sharp!

This family-friendly event is free to the public and features a variety of food vendors and entertainment to get you in the patriotic spirit before the big fireworks show lights up the night sky over the Merrimack River.

☔ Rain Date: In case of inclement weather, fireworks only will be rescheduled to July 5th.

🚧 Road Closures to Note:

Bridge Street Bridge: Closed all day.

Closed all day. Arms Park: Closed to vehicles beginning at 3:00 PM .

Closed to vehicles beginning at . Commercial Street: Northbound lane closes at 7:00 PM; full closure in both directions at 9:00 PM.

🔗 Need More Info?

For additional questions or event details, please contact Brendan Lynch at 603-624-6444.

This celebration is a fantastic way to kick off your holiday weekend with community spirit, delicious eats, and an awe-inspiring fireworks finale. Come early, bring a blanket or chair, and get ready for a fun-filled evening under the stars.

Happy Independence Day, Manchester!