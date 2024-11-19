Celebrate the season with Brookside Church

Brookside Church Community Light Display shines bright in Manchester this year on Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m.

Highlights include: Craft Fair, Holiday Light Night, Full Bell Concert by the Granite State Ringers, Blue Christmas Service, and Christmas Eve Service with the Nottingham Brass.

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church today announced its December lineup of holiday events for the community to enjoy. Everyone is welcome.

“We are thrilled to offer a wide range of events at Brookside this holiday season. Our light display on the grounds of the church, is a reminder that Christ’s light overcomes darkness,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, minister at Brookside Church. “Everyone is invited to come and enjoy our craft fair, take a moment to remember loved ones you miss dearly this time of year with our holiday light donation program and Blue Christmas Service, and just gather your family and friends together to honor the birth of Jesus, and make lasting memories for years to come.”

Brookside’s holiday events happen on three important dates:

December 7 will include a day and evening craft fair, a community hero ceremony, our holiday light night, and a bell concert by the Granite State Ringers,

will include a day and evening craft fair, a community hero ceremony, our holiday light night, and a bell concert by the Granite State Ringers, December 23 , Blue Christmas Service,

, Blue Christmas Service, December 24, Christmas Eve Service.

Complete event details can be found below and on our website at https://www.brooksidecc.org/.

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Christmas at the Brook – Traditional New England Craft Fair

Dec. 7 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For the first time since 2019, Brookside will host its traditional New England Craft Fair beginning at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The fair will feature crafters and artisans offering their one-of-kind, handmade treasures for your holiday shopping enjoyment. Suggested donation of $1 for admission.

Community Hero CeremonyDec. 7 – 4:30 p.m.

Gather near the front steps of Brookside Church to honor our community heroes. Brookside will show its appreciation for organizations that make a difference in our community. The Manchester Community Police and Fire Department will be honored among other organizations.

Rev. Laura Biddle (Right) and Brookside Moderator Dale Trombley (Left) thank the Manchester firefighters for their contribution to our community in the 2023 ceremony.

Brookside Holiday Lights

Dec. 7 – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Join us for the 6th year of our popular community light display during the month of December 2024. Partnering again with The New England Holiday Light Company, Brookside Church invites everyone to contribute to the community holiday light display by donating lights in honor or memory of loved ones – those we’ve lost, those we pray for, or those we adore.

Be A Part of the Lights

Your donations help to make each year’s light display unique. A single strand or strands of lights (with one name per strand) can be donated for $25 each. Or, you can donate a Christmas Star for the entire family or a work or community group of four or more names for $100. The names of those honored or remembered will be a part of the display on the grounds of Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester. Names will also be on our website throughout the month of December and gift acknowledgment cards are available and make great holiday gifts. Donate now at https://www.brooksideholidaylights.com/.

Brookside Holiday Light Night

The Brookside Holiday Light Night on Dec. 7, will kick off at 5 p.m. There will be live entertainment, nativity animals to interact with from Miles Smith Farms, winter carnival games, fire pits for smores, festive food, a lighted story walk, light tunnel, and the craft fair will continue into the evening.

Special Musical Guests

Grammy nominated singer, Judy Pancoast will present an outdoor concert under the lights. Her song, “The House on Christmas Street” is played all over the world during the holiday season. Judy’s festive concert will include a mix of her original yuletide songs, well-known holiday hits, and lots of singing and dancing along. Judy has toured her holiday show all over the US. Check out her viral video of “The House on Christmas Street” here: https://youtu.be/J7uRl07K4H8 and find out more about Judy here: www.judypancoast.com.

Granite State Ringers will present their Holiday Bronze 2024 concert inside the Sanctuary at Brookside Church at 7 p.m. They will perform a wide variety of music including classics like “Joy to the World” and modern pop arrangements such as “Little St. Nick.”

Canned Food Drive

Brookside will also be doing a canned food drive for the food pantry at Central High School with help from the Central Key Club. If visitors bring in canned goods, they will receive a free hot chocolate. The Central High School Key Club runs the food pantry that provides food insecure students and their families access to food over the weekends. It is open to any student that is in need without question and is stocked by the Key Club members through donations and manned by the faculty advisor to maintain anonymity for the students.

Monday, December 23, 2024

Brookside will host a Blue Christmas Service beginning at 7 p.m. This candlelight service is a reflective, thoughtful time to remember those we miss – especially this time of year, with love, music & prayer.

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Brookside will present its Christmas Eve, candlelight service, featuring the Nottingham Brass beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24. Everyone is welcome to this family-friendly service where we will sing Christmas Carols and celebrate the birth of Jesus.